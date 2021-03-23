Putin, months after becoming eligible, finally received a vaccine.

He is also not known to be generally disgusted with vaccines. He told the editors of Russian newspapers last month that he was getting an annual flu shot, and then said he could be vaccinated against the coronavirus with a flu shot in the fall.

In response to a question about whether to promote vaccination by example, he said he did not want to “make a monkey” of himself by appearing in public receiving a coronavirus vaccine, according to a report Of the reunion.

Russia’s vaccination campaign lags far behind the United States and most European countries – the country has vaccinated 3.9 percent of the population with at least one dose, compared to 25 percent in the United States. Some attribute this difference to widespread reluctance to take vaccines, which a presidential shot could help overcome.

Russian news media reports, however, highlighted signs of another cause: shortages and production bottlenecks that officials have only recently recognized.

In a video conference with vaccine makers on Monday, Mr Putin said Russia had produced 8.9 million two-dose sets of the Sputnik V vaccine since regulators approved it in August. But he said production would increase dramatically to 17 million sets per month from April. Officials predicted a much faster deployment last fall.

Promoting vaccination with a presidential vaccine before doses became widely available in Russia may have served only to highlight the vaccine shortage in the country even as Russia exported vaccines to the world, a sensitive political issue.

Mr Putin cited his own vaccination plans on Monday while announcing his intention to produce enough doses for most adults by August.