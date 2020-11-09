Putin doesn’t congratulate Biden on defeating Trump as world leaders note historic victory

Dozens of world leaders released public statements reporting the former vice president’s victory on Saturday, with a few notable exceptions.

President elect Joe biden received congratulatory messages from dozens of world leaders after officially defeating the president Donald trump and win the White House this weekend, all pledging to work with the new administration in January.

As millions of Americans celebrated the historic victory of the former vice president on Saturday, various heads of state issued public statements congratulating Biden on his accomplishment and noting their strategic partnerships and alliances with the United States, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel. and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.

There were a few caveats, however, such as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said he would not congratulate any of the candidates until Mr. Trump’s lawsuits against the electoral process were settled – a apparent attempt to avoid conflict with the current administration. But there were also a few world leaders who were particularly silent throughout the weekend, including the Russian president. Vladimir Poutine, whose relationship with the US president came under intense scrutiny during his tenure in the White House.

Mr Trump’s victory in 2016 was clouded by accusations that his campaign colluded with Russia to influence the election results. The U.S. intelligence community had previously confirmed that the Kremlin meddled in the national vote prior to his election, but after his inauguration, Mr. Trump did not raise the issue with Mr. Putin when the two first met. times.

Mr Trump declined to discuss the matter with the Russian president, despite stern warnings from his advisers, while frequently questioning that Russia intervened in the election.

The president has long been criticized for failing to address Russia’s continued interference in the US electoral process, instead praising Mr Putin and other authoritarians like China’s Xi JinPing, who also failed to extend congratulations to Mr. Biden on Sunday night. The USIC concluded that the Kremlin and Beijing were behind the attacks on the American democratic process.

Notable world leaders who have yet to congratulate or acknowledge Biden’s victory Putin

Saudi leaders

Xi Jinping

Erdogan

Bolsonaro

Lopez Obrador

Orban

(Khamenei doesn’t count) – Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) November 8, 2020

In 2016, Putin waited about 2 hours to congratulate Trump after being announced president-elect. In 2020, 24 hours after Biden was announced as president-elect, radio silence continued to emerge from the Kremlin. – Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) November 8, 2020

Interestingly, neither Bolsonaro, Erdogan, Putin or Xi have yet congratulated President-elect Joe Biden. They go. But they remain hopeful. (and Erdogan is quite distracted) – ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 8, 2020

In statements he made months before the official announcement of the election results, Mr Putin said his government was ready to work with any US president. However, his statements have often sounded less than enthusiastic about a Biden presidency; Mr Putin accused Mr Biden of using anti-Russian rhetoric throughout the campaign. And as some Russian political analysts have done NotedMr Putin’s relationship with Mr Biden over the next four years may not be as warm as they seemed with Mr Trump, given he is the former vice president of President Barack. Obama, who hit back at the Kremlin for meddling in the elections before he left. office in 2016.