Putin denounces culture cancellation, suggests teaching children about gender fluency a “crime against humanity”

Putin on Thursday criticized the suppression of culture and supporters of transgender rights.

The Russian president has suggested that teaching children about gender fluency is a “crime against humanity”.

Putin has been condemned around the world for his anti-LGBTQ policies and rhetoric.

Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed on Thursday to “cancel culture” and supporters of transgender rights, suggesting that teaching gender fluidity is a “crime against humanity” while saying Russia should uphold its “values spiritual and historical traditions “. by the Washington Post.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Putin said some Westerners believe that “the aggressive suppression of entire pages of their own history, reverse discrimination against the majority in the interests of minorities … is a movement towards public renewal “.

“It is their right, but we ask them to stay away from our house. We have a different point of view,” Putin added.

The Russian leader, whose opponents have often finished dead or imprisoned, compared “cancel culture” to The reverse racism. He said that “the racial focus divides people.”

Canceling culture is “the idea that people too often pile up on others for bad behavior”, like defined by Rachel E. Greenspan, Insider Digital Culture Journalist. The concept, which some claim does not actually exist, is being talked about more and more – especially by right-wing media like Fox News – in relation to the ongoing conversation on racism in the United States. Racism backwards, or the idea that whites can also experience discrimination on the basis of race, is also a very controversial topic and many people consider it a myth.

Putin also said Thursday that teaching children “that a boy can become a girl and vice versa” is almost a “crime against humanity,” while suggesting that supporters of transgender rights call for an end to ” basic things such as mother, father, family or gender differences. “

The Russian President, who competes to project a macho image and is widely regarded as an authoritarian, has been condemned by other world leaders and human rights groups for his anti-LGBTQ policies and rhetoric.

Putin’s chauvinism and machismo are similar to other leaders of strong men, who try to appear tough in order to attract and connect with voters. The Russian leader has often appeared shirtless in photos.

“Strong men are a subset of authoritarians who demand complete loyalty, bend democracy around [their] needs and use different forms of machismo to interact with their people and other leaders. When Putin takes off his shirt and wears his chest, it’s not just about vanity or narcissism. It is a tool of political legitimacy, “Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a New York University historian who has written extensively on strong men, Time said last November.

Putin in 2013 signed a anti-“gay propaganda” law as part of his efforts to build support from his conservative base. Human Rights Watch decried the law as a “classic example of political homophobia”, while stressing that LGBTQ young people in Russia “face formidable obstacles in enjoying their fundamental rights to dignity, health, education, information and association”.

In July, Europe’s highest human rights court ruled that Russia violated the European Convention on Human Rights by failing to legally recognize same-sex marriages. “This landmark decision underlines that the Russian government is on the wrong side of history, supporting and promoting homophobia and depriving LGBTI people of their basic human rights,” said Natalia Zviagina, director of Amnesty International’s Moscow office. , noted in a statement at the time. In response to the ruling, the Kremlin said same-sex unions are “prohibited” in Russia.

During his first address at the UN since entering the White House, President Joe Biden in September denounced Chechnya, a region of Russia, for its treatment of LGBTQ people. “We must all stand up for the rights of LGBTQI people so that they can live and love openly without fear, whether in Chechnya, Cameroon or elsewhere,” Biden said. There have been numerous reports in recent years of gay people being tortured and imprisoned in Chechnya.

