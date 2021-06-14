Putin denies Russia behind cyberattacks ahead of Biden summit

In an exclusive interview with NBC’s “Today”, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that Russia was waging a cyber war against the United States and refused to guarantee that opposition leader Alexei Navalny – whom he would not say the name – will leave prison alive.

Why is this important: Cyber ​​attacks by Russian intelligence services and Russian-speaking criminal groups, as well as the Kremlin’s attempted assassination and imprisonment of Navalny, are among the topics President Biden is expected to address at his Geneva summit with Putin on Wednesday.

Background: The Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russia in April for SolarWinds’ massive hacking of federal agencies and interference in the 2020 U.S. election, which U.S. intelligence services assessed at Putin’s personal request.

The United States has also sanctioned seven senior Russian officials for the poisoning and detention of Navalny, who is often described as “the man Putin fears the most.”

In recent weeks, Russia has moved to designate Navalny’s political networks as terrorist organizations, effectively banning the country’s largest opposition faction.

Biden has condemned Russia’s behavior as “inconsistent with international standards,” and he and Putin agree that US-Russian relations are at a “low point.” The White House said Biden remained determined to meet with Putin on Wednesday “because of our countries’ differences, not in spite of themselves.”

What they say : “Where is the evidence? Where is the evidence? This is getting ridiculous,” Putin told NBC’s Keir Simmons when asked if he “was waging a cyber war against America.”

“We know that well. We’ve been accused of all kinds of things: election interference, cyber attacks, etc., and not once have they bothered to produce evidence or evidence. accusations. “

“You know, the easiest thing to do would be for us to sit down calmly and agree on common work in cyberspace,” he continued. “We are willing to engage with international participants, including the United States. It was you who refused to engage in common work.”

Other highlights:

On Navalny: Putin has denied that Russia “bans dissent”, saying he views the ban on Navalny’s political networks “completely differently”. When asked if he could guarantee that Navalny would leave prison alive, Putin said: “The person you mentioned, the same kind of measures will apply, no worse for anyone who is in prison.”

When Simmons replied that “his name is Alexei Navalny,” Putin shook his head and replied, “I don’t care. I do not care.

On Americans imprisoned in Russia: Putin has said he would be prepared to consider a “prisoner swap” for the two former US Marines, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, currently being held in Russia. The State Department said Russia views the two Americans as “political pawns.”

At Biden’s claim he once told Putin that he has no soul: “I don’t remember that particular part of our conversation to be honest with you,” Putin told Simmons. “He probably has a good memory.

