Putin denies involvement in Kremlin poisoning of Navalny – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected claims that Kremlin was at the origin of the poisoning of his main political enemy, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and accused US intelligence agencies of fomenting the allegations.
Speaking by video call at an annual marathon press conference, the Russian leader countered the accusations by saying that if the Kremlin had wanted to poison Navalny, it would have repelled the attack.
“ If there had been such a desire, it would have been done, ” Putin said with a chuckle.
Navalny fell ill on August 20 on a domestic flight to Russia and was transported in a coma to Germany for treatment two days later. Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, as well as tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he had been exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.
Russian authorities have vehemently dismissed the charges of involvement in the poisoning.
Monday, Bellingcat investigation group and Russian media outlet The Insider published a report alleging that agents of the FSB, the Russian internal security agency, which is one of the KGB’s main successors, followed Navalny on his travels since 2017, had “ a specialized training in chemical weapons, chemistry and medicine ” “ were in close proximity to the opposition activist during the days and hours of the period in which he was poisoned. ”
The investigation, conducted by Bellingcat and The Insider in cooperation with CNN and Der Spiegel, identified suspected FSB agents and labs where poisons like Novichok were made after analyzing phone metadata and theft information. He mentioned two cases in 2019 and 2020, in which Navalny or his wife Yulia suffered from unexplained symptoms.
Navalny said the investigation proved beyond any doubt that FSB agents attempted to kill him on Putin’s orders.
In his first comment after the report was published, Putin accused the new report of relying on data provided by US spy agencies, even though its authors denied any connection to US or Western intelligence services.
“ This is not some kind of investigation, it is just the legalization of documents provided by the American special services, ” he said, adding that this means that Navalny “ relies on the support of the American special services ”.
“ It’s curious, and in this case, the special services must indeed keep an eye on him, ” Putin said. “ But that doesn’t mean there is a need to poison him, who would need it? ”
He alleged that Navalny accused the Kremlin of ordering poisoning him in order to raise his political profile as a main opposition figure. No reasonable person would see such an approach as flawed, ” he said.
