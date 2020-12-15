World
Putin congratulates Biden, says he is ready for ‘collaboration’ – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday, congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election in November, saying he hoped countries could put aside their differences to promote global security.
Putin wished the President-elect of the United States every success and declared that “for my part, I am ready for collaboration and contacts with you”, according to a statement from the Kremlin.
The Russian president was one of the last remaining leaders of major countries around the world to refrain from congratulating Biden, who was confirmed as the next US president by the electoral college Monday.
Officials in Moscow, including the country’s election chief and foreign minister, had previously criticized the U.S. electoral process, describing it as archaic and unrepresentative of the will of the people.
In his congratulatory telegram to Biden, Putin said their countries “bear a special responsibility for global security and stability.”
He said he was convinced that Russia and United States could, “despite their differences, really help to solve a lot of problems and the challenges the world is currently facing. ”
Biden is expected to take a tougher stance on Russia than incumbent US President Donald Trump, whom he criticized during the campaign for “embracing so many autocrats around the world, starting with Vladimir Putin” .
Russia has been accused of interfering in the 2016 U.S. election to help get Trump elected, in hopes he would take a softer line with Moscow.
