Putin challenges Biden to debate after US president calls Russian counterpart a ‘killer’

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to President Biden’s comment Thursday calling him a “killer”, challenging the US leader to a debate.

What he says: Putin told Russian state television by ABC News, “I want to suggest that President Biden continue our discussion, but on condition that we do it essentially live, as it’s called, without any delay and directly in an open and direct discussion.”

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic information with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Russian officials and the Kremlin have boiled down this week to Biden’s comment. But the US president backed the statement, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying Thursday that Biden had given a “straightforward answer to a straight question” on whether Putin was a killer.

The White House is also promising further retaliation against Russia for a series of malicious actions, including the poisoning of Russian activist Alexei Navalny and the SolarWinds cyberattack.

Russia has recalled his American ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, citing the need “to analyze what needs to be done in the context of relations with the United States”, according to the New York Times.

Learn more about Axios: Sign up to learn about the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free