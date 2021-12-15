Putin and Xi show united front amid rising tensions with the United States
MOSCOW – President Biden may have his alliance of democracies, but as a video summit highlighted on Wednesday, Russia and China still have each other.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, facing a diplomatic boycott of this winter’s Beijing Olympics from Biden and others, has got President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia to make a public pledge to participate – the first national leader to do so.
Mr Putin, threatened with crushing Western sanctions if Russian forces attack Ukraine, heard Mr Xi suggest that Russia and China cooperate to “more effectively protect the security interests of both sides.”
The video conference between Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin on Wednesday – the 37th time the two have met since 2013, according to Xi – was both a demonstration of solidarity between two autocrats battling Western pressure and a demonstration of beneficial and increasingly close partnership that their two countries are in the process of building.
“We strongly support each other on matters concerning the fundamental interests of each and safeguarding the dignity of each country,” Xi told Putin, according to reports in Chinese state media.
There is still a lot of friction between Russia and China, with adversaries once sharing a land border stretching over 2,600 miles, over issues like Siberian logging and the story. But when it comes to trade, security and geopolitics, they are increasingly on the same page, forming a bloc trying to seize American influence as the two countries’ confrontations with the United States turn out to be deepen.
The two countries do not have a formal alliance. But Xi told Putin that “in its closeness and effectiveness, this relationship goes beyond even an alliance,” according to Kremlin aide Yuri V. Ushakov, who briefed reporters in Moscow on the meeting after his meeting. end.
The two leaders discussed forming an “independent financial infrastructure,” said Ushakov, in order to reduce their dependence on Western banks and their vulnerability to punitive measures from the West. And they launched a possible three-way summit with India, proof of their broader geopolitical ambitions; Mr Putin traveled to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.
“A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries – a model based on such fundamentals as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for individual interests,” Putin told Xi at the meeting. a televised address.
In a bit of symbolic staging, the two spoke with the Chinese and Russian flags in the frame behind them – unlike Mr. Putin’s video conference last week with Mr. Biden, when Mr. Putin spoke alongside. of the Russian flag only.
Analysts say an important factor in Russian-Chinese relations is the personal chemistry between Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi, two men in their late sixties who have consolidated their control over their countries’ political systems. Xi referred to Putin as his “old friend,” while the Russian president called his Chinese counterpart both a “dear friend” and a “valued friend.”
But Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin came to Wednesday’s meeting with very different short-term priorities. For Xi, the summit was an opportunity to deflect growing criticism of China’s actions to crush the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, threaten Taiwan, and crack down on Muslim minority groups in western China. China, as well as a host of less publicized issues.
He hopes to show that China is not diplomatically isolated, especially on the eve of the Winter Olympics, which aim to showcase China’s global stature, not the deterioration of its relations with much of the world. world.
“I expect that in February of next year, we will finally meet in person in Beijing,” Putin told Xi, addressing the Olympics in his televised opening speech. . “We have steadfastly supported each other on matters of international sport cooperation, including not accepting any attempt to politicize sport or the Olympic movement.”
For Mr Putin, the talks came at a crucial time in his fight against Western influence in Ukraine. Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, was in Moscow on Wednesday for talks on Ukraine. Russian officials presented him with a proposal detailing previously expressed demands by Mr. Putin that the West withdraw military support for Ukraine and rule out expanding the NATO alliance to include Ukraine or other countries in the region.
Western officials are alarmed by Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border, fearing that Russia threatens an invasion even as it makes diplomatic demands. The Chinese public record of the meeting made no mention of Ukraine or NATO, but seemed to allude to Russia’s security concerns over them.
“China and Russia should take more joint actions to more effectively protect the security interests of both sides,” Xi told Putin, according to the Chinese report.
The united front of leaders at the meeting seemed intended as a response to “Summit for Democracy“which Mr. Biden welcomed last week, widely seen as an effort to build a bulwark against authoritarian governments like those in Russia and China.
“Some international forces under the guise of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’ are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia”, Xi said, according to the Chinese account. “Whether a country is democratic and how best to achieve democracy can only be judged by its own people. “
Cheng Xiaohe, professor at the School of International Studies at Renmin University in Beijing, said the relations between the two countries gave their leaders the opportunity to demonstrate “mutual support and joint confrontation” with the states. -United. This is especially true at a time of economic uncertainty and growing international tensions.
“China and Russia are under the same pressure from the United States,” he said. “Therefore, the two countries must support each other in diplomacy.”
Russian and Chinese leaders meet or talk to each other often – but only virtually since the start of the pandemic. What was unusual about Wednesday’s meeting was China’s effort to telegraph its message in advance.
“Close strategic coordination” between the two countries is essential in today’s turbulent world, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said this week.
The two countries deepened a relationship that over decades has been fraught with suspicion and in 1969 erupted into a border clash near Khabarovsk.
When Russia faced sanctions following the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, Putin looked to China to soften the blow, stepping up trade across the border from energy at Frame.
That same year, Russian public opinion in China greatly improved; 70 percent of Russians now have a positive attitude towards the country, according to the independent Levada Center poll – much better than their view of the United States, the European Union or the Ukraine.
The military of the two countries have also stepped up exercises and even joint operations, including in the air and, for the first time in October, naval patrols in the Pacific. They also have committed to explore space together.
Before Wednesday’s call, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space program, noted that a proposed Russian-Chinese lunar station “will be based on principles of equal partnership, transparency and consensus in the decision-making process” – contrary, he said, to conditions set by the United States in their lunar station project.
Even so, there are limits to this united front.
China has never recognized the annexation of Crimea, for example, and Russia does not side with China on its vast claims in the South China Sea. They also stopped before binding themselves into a formal treaty alliance, preferring to maintain their ability to act independently and flexibly.
“I don’t think they are yet at a point where Beijing would approve any adventurous move in Ukraine, and Russia would not eagerly side with China if the Chinese decided to invade Taiwan,” Sergei said. Radchenko, professor of international relations at Cardiff University. who has written extensively on the relationship.
“I imagine that they would each demonstrate a certain benevolent neutrality towards the other.”
Anton Troianovsky brought back from Moscow, and Steven lee myers from Seoul. Khava Khasmagomadova contributed to reporting from Moscow. Claire Fu and John liu contributed research.
