Putin and Xi show united front amid rising tensions with the United States

MOSCOW – President Biden may have his alliance of democracies, but as a video summit highlighted on Wednesday, Russia and China still have each other.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, facing a diplomatic boycott of this winter’s Beijing Olympics from Biden and others, has got President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia to make a public pledge to participate – the first national leader to do so.

Mr Putin, threatened with crushing Western sanctions if Russian forces attack Ukraine, heard Mr Xi suggest that Russia and China cooperate to “more effectively protect the security interests of both sides.”

The video conference between Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin on Wednesday – the 37th time the two have met since 2013, according to Xi – was both a demonstration of solidarity between two autocrats battling Western pressure and a demonstration of beneficial and increasingly close partnership that their two countries are in the process of building.