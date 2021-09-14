Putin and Assad hold talks in Moscow on the rebel zone

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) – Russian Vladimir Putin and Syrian Bashar Assad held talks in Moscow on cooperation between their armies and how to continue operations to take control of rebel-controlled areas in Syria, reported reported Tuesday official media in Damascus.

The meeting between the two presidents was the first since they held a summit in the Syrian capital in January last year. Syrian state television described it as a long meeting but did not specify when it took place. The TV said the two were later joined by the Syrian Foreign Minister and the Russian Defense Minister to discuss mutual relations and the fight against terrorism.

Putin and Assad also discussed the political process in the war-torn country, the television said.

Russia joined the 10-year Syrian conflict in September 2015, tilting the balance of power in favor of Assad, whose forces now control much of the country. Hundreds of Russian soldiers are deployed across Syria and they also have a military air base along Syria’s Mediterranean coast.

“I am happy to meet you in Moscow, six years after our joint counterterrorism operations,” Assad told Syrian television.

In recent weeks, Syrian opposition activists have said Russian fighter jets have carried out strikes on the northwestern Idlib province, the country’s last major rebel stronghold.