Putin and al-Assad hold talks in Moscow on rebel areas

The most powerful ally of Syria in the conflict which has lasted for a decade, Russian Vladimir Poutine denounced the “foreign forces” which are still fighting in the country.

Russian Vladimir Putin and Syrian Bashar al-Assad met in Moscow to discuss cooperation between their armies and how to take control of the last rebel-controlled areas in Syria.

Monday night’s meeting between the two presidents was the first since they held a summit in the Syrian capital in January last year.

“The main problem, in my opinion, is that foreign armed forces remain in parts of the country without United Nations approval and without your permission,” Putin told al-Assad, according to a Kremlin statement on Tuesday.

Syrian state television described it as a long meeting and said the two were later joined by Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Meqdad and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss the mutual relationship. and the “fight against terrorism”.

Al-Assad’s most powerful ally in the decade-long conflict in Syria, Putin last received the Syrian leader in Russia in 2018 at his summer residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Russian Air Force was instrumental in turning the tide of the Syrian war in favor of al-Assad after his deployment there in 2015, helping him recover most of the territory lost to his hands. armed groups.

However, significant parts of Syria remain out of state control, with Turkish forces deployed across much of the north and northwest – the last major stronghold of anti-al-Assad rebels – and US forces. in the east and north-east controlled by the Kurds.

“Control 90% of the territory”

Al-Assad, who was also backed by Iran during the conflict, has made few trips abroad since the war began in 2011.

“I am happy to meet you in Moscow, six years after our joint operations in the fight against terrorism,” said al-Assad, quoted by Syrian television.

Putin said al-Assad’s foreign forces in Syria without a UN decision were an obstacle to its consolidation, according to the Kremlin statement.

Putin also praised him for winning a fourth term in a presidential election in May.

“The terrorists have suffered very serious damage and the Syrian government, led by you, controls 90% of the territories,” Putin said, according to the Kremlin.

The Kremlin said al-Assad thanked the Russian leader for humanitarian aid to Syria and for his efforts to stop the “spread of terrorism.”

He praised what he called the success of the Russian and Syrian armies in the “liberation of the occupied territories” from Syria.

“Complete liberation”

Al-Assad also qualified the sanctions imposed by certain countries on Syria as “anti-human” and “illegitimate”.

The United States stepped up sanctions against Syria last year, saying they were aimed at forcing al-Assad to end the war and agree to a political solution.

The Syrian state news agency SANA said the two leaders discussed cooperation between the Syrian and Russian armies in “the fight against terrorism and the completion of the liberation of the land which is still under control. terrorist organizations “.

In recent weeks, Syrian opposition activists have said Russian fighter jets have carried out airstrikes on the northwestern province of Idlib, the country’s last major rebel stronghold. The region is home to around four million people, many of whom are internally displaced by the conflict.

Last week, a ceasefire deal brokered by Russia entered into force end a seat of government and intense fighting in the southern city of Daraa. The deal placed rebel-held areas in the city under government control for the first time since 2013.

Russia’s political and military support for Syria, where it maintains military bases, has been a particular sticking point in Moscow’s relations with the West, which has imposed sanctions on Moscow for backing the government al -Assad.

The conflict in Syria began in March 2011 with anti-government protests and then turned into a civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced half of the country’s 23 million people before the war, including five million refugees outside the country.