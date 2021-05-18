Put people before profits for progress

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 18 (IPS) – Millions of people are expected to die due to delayed and unaffordable access to COVID-19 tests, treatment, personal protective equipment and vaccines. Urgent cooperation is absolutely necessary to save lives and livelihoods for all.

Apartheid vaccine

So far, rich countries have bought most of the vaccine stocks available. By mid-April, rich countries had received more than 87 percent of the more than 700 million doses of vaccine distributed worldwide, while poor countries had received only 0.2 percent.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram A quarter of the population of the first had been vaccinated against one in 500 of the second! By mid-May, less than one-twelfth of the world’s population had been vaccinated, and ten wealthy countries were receiving four-fifths of all vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine mainly reaches the wealthy of the world.

Despite CEO Alberto Bourla’s promise to ensure that the poorest countries “have the same access as the rest of the world,” data from the World Health Organization (WHO) confirms that Pfizer has actually done little for them. poor of the world.

After promising earlier not to profit from the pandemic, Moderna – who never made a profit after a decade and no other income – decided to profit from his vaccine. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca have vowed not to profit from vaccine sales during the pandemic.

Pfizer Benefits

According to a New York Times item, American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer chose early to take advantage COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting decisions by rival developers not to take advantage of them during the pandemic.

In the first quarter of 2021, Pfizer sold vaccines worth US $ 3.5 billion, its main source of revenue. Vaccine sales are rapidly overtaking Pfizer’s cholesterol drug, Lipitor, which has sold around US $ 125 billion over the past 15 years.

But the benefits of vaccine sales have been deliberately obscured. The United States pays US $ 19.50 for each dose of Pfizer, while Israel has paid more than 50% more to speed up the vaccination of its citizens. Last week, the European Union agreed to pay more than before for its vaccines.

Pfizer made $ 9.6 billion in profit in 2020, before vaccine revenues were significant. Already very profitable, Pfizer did not need or take US federal funds for Operation Warp Speed. But its vaccine development partner BioNTech has received a lot of support from the German government.

CEO Bourla has signed the Business Roundtable 2019 pledge to serve a range of “ stakeholders ”, not just shareholders. Pfizer even joined Covax in January 2021. Selling primarily to wealthy countries, by April Pfizer had made about $ 900 million in pre-tax profits on vaccine sales.

Pfizer now expects $ 26 billion in revenue vaccine sales this year, up from its earlier forecast of $ 15 billion. He now expects a massive income stream with COVID-19 becomes endemic, requiring booster injections. The company changes its business strategy accordingly.

What the pandemic demands

With the COVID-19 virus rapidly mutating, almost exponentially, this is not only of concern to the poor and the nations, left far behind. To contain the pandemic, we must vaccinate the whole world as quickly as possible.

Several viral mutations are more contagious, some more deadly than the original and others more resistant to existing treatments or vaccines. Although the developers of mRNA vaccines believe they can be quickly modified against new mutations, there is little disagreement over the urgent need to stem the contagion.

Since 1995, patents have been applied internationally through the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS). TRIPS prevent governments from giving compulsory licenses allow “someone else to make a patented product or process without the consent of the patent holder”.

But now most WTO members support a temporary waiver for COVID-19 tests, treatments, vaccines, diagnostics and other technologies. Although the waiver has become all the more urgent as the toll of the pandemic is rapidly increasing, it remains blocked at the WTO.

Technology transfer required

The derogation is legally necessary to make progress, but hardly sufficient. It takes a lot more to vaccinate the world. Vaccine production has also been hampered by the refusal of companies to share their knowledge and technology.

Even when companies have benefited from the government subsidies and public research, there is little incentive for private monopolies to quickly provide many more vaccines at an affordable price. Enabling and, if necessary, requiring transfer of knowledge and technology is clearly necessary.

Not a single major or pharmaceutical vaccine business joined WHO’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) initiative to share this knowledge. Licenses and technical know-how to produce vaccines have been denied to many potential manufacturerseven those who have the necessary facilities.

Basic and applied taxpayer-funded research has been essential for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. For example, the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) patented Technology is required to manufacture mRNA vaccines, Pfizer using license from BioNTech.

Noting that “the Biden administration has already persuaded Johnson & Johnson will share its technology with Merck to boost domestic production of its single-dose vaccine ”, Jayati ghosh suggests that “other companies that have received public support could be pushed to do the same”.

“Moderna … has already declared that he will not apply his patent. But his … vaccine uses some knowledge he has licensed (and paid for) from other companies, who in turn could sue any other producer using the same technology. The TRIPS waiver would eliminate these legal threats, allowing a rapid increase in production.

What the world needs now

The current generation of COVID-19 vaccines only lessen the severity of infections, rather than eradicate the disease, as with polio or smallpox. So, our world is now trapped in a seemingly endless spiral of “catch-up” vaccine development with new boosters to mitigate new perceived threats.

To make real progress, the world desperately needs cooperation, not only between researchers working for competing vaccine developers, but also between governments that can – and must – end the protracted genocide and the greatest catastrophe in the world. which the world is currently in.

Warning “that private vaccine producers have little financial incentive to meet current global needs,” Ghosh also argues for public production in the United States and elsewhere.

Quoting a health advocacy organization report, she argues that “the US government can build a facility to produce enough mRNA vaccine manufacturing capacity to vaccinate the whole world in a year, with each dose costing just $ 2.”

Knowledge sharing and collaboration are clearly needed to accelerate innovation. As governments have paid for vaccine development directly and indirectly, they can now quickly accelerate the necessary progress. Previously I suggested using the Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, but in fact this is specifically excluded by the US government’s contract with Moderna.

Instead of, Dean baker noted that Section 1498 of the United States Commercial Code provides the necessary legal authority. Thus, the necessary technological expertise, including trade or industrial secrets, can be purchased or otherwise obtained by government authorities.

