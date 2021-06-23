World
Push to doom Seattle park with large homeless population – Times of India
A local lawmaker wants to doom a city-owned Seattle park with a large homeless encampment next to a courthouse and declare the area a danger to public safety or harmful property.
As proposed by King Reagan County Councilor DunnCounty of King would buy the park from the city of Seattle and ask Executive Dow Constantine to relocate the park’s dozens of residents to transitional or permanent housing, provide additional security and repair damage. at the park. Seattle weather reports.
The proposal came after a fatal stabbing on June 17 by a 31-year-old man in the park. Seattle Police Sgt. Department spokesman Randy Huserik said police responded to 100 calls for service at City Hall Park between April 13 and June 20 – including assaults, robberies, warrants arrest and public disturbance.
“The city of Seattle has no one to blame except itself for failing to reduce nuisance and keep this area safe,” Dunn said. “People have a right to a safe county courthouse and we shouldn’t have to fight so hard for it.”
The adjacent King County Courthouse is owned by the county, and taking over City Hall grounds would allow it to be monitored by the King County Sheriff’s Office instead of the Seattle Police Department, a he declared.
Little used state law would require the county to pay the city fair value for the property, Dunn said. He needs five votes, including his own, to move the bill forward.
“It will be a heated debate,” he said.
King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jim Rogers said the park next to the courthouse “is quite full of tents and people and (park residents) are increasingly hostile to anyone walking through the park.”
This week, three would-be jurors informed court staff that they refused to serve, specifically citing the dangers of City Hall grounds as the reason, Rogers said.
Anthony Derrick, spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, said the city has been working closely with the county for several years to improve safety in the park, add lighting, prune trees and scale up trees. police patrols.
Monday, Seattle City Council pledged $ 7.5 million to tackle homelessness in City Hall Park and Pioneer Square over the next year, which matches the $ 7.5 million the county has spent on a homelessness awareness program. homeless, Derrick said.
