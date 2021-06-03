Purina in Society Report Presents Purina’s Positive Impact on the Lives of Pets, People, and the Planet, While Also Revealing 8 Trends That Will Shape the Future of the Pet Care Market

– This report presents Purina’s progress on key commitments; including the launch of 30 new products, support for the adoption of 98,731 pets, reaching 94% soy without deforestation and 78% of packaging designed to be recyclable.

– Future trends predict that consumer demand for alternative proteins, personalized products and ingredient transparency is expected to continue to grow

Barcelona, ​​Spain, June 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – On the eve of United Nations World Environment Day, Purina found eight trends that will impact the future of pet care. This data was published as part of their 3rd Purina in Society report, which also details emerging challenges for the pet care industry, with key findings identified based on over 100 interviews with veterinarians, media, industry leaders, Purina partners and key opinions. leaders.

the Purina in Society Report (PinS) also showcases the impact of Purina’s initiatives, partnerships and collaborations on the lives of pets, the people who love them and the planet. The report provides a detailed account of the progress made against Purina’s Commitments to Society and it is prepared in accordance with GRI Standards Guidelines for Sustainability Reporting (2018/2020) to the Core option.

Over the past 2 years, among other activities, Purina has:

Launch of 30 new products to improve the health and well-being of pets, including PRO PLAN® LIVECLEAR®, the first and only cat food that reduces allergens on cat hair and dander, which has received the Allergy UK “Allergy Friendly Product Award”.

Achieved 94% soy without deforestation and 78% packaging designed to be recyclable

We have supported the adoption of 98,731 pets – in the UK, our financial support has focused on helping Cats Protection give cats in their care a million meals.

Creating 209 Pets at Work Alliances to support pet-friendly workplaces across Europe – in the UK, Purina has helped businesses become dog-friendly and will continue to champion the mental health benefits that pets to work can bring as offices begin to reopen.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, donated over £ 190,000 to four charities across the UK and Ireland (Cats Protection, Canine Partners, the RSPCA and the DSPCA)

Jeff Hamilton, CEO of Nestlé Purina PetCare Europe, Middle East and North Africa, said: “We are defining new ambitions and will review our commitments to ensure that we can truly operate within the confines of the planet and have a positive impact on people and society as a whole. This will push us to go further and faster, to advance social issues and to continue to fulfill our goal – to create richer lives for pets and the people who love them.“

The story continues

Calum Macrae, Regional Managing Director of Purina UK & Ireland mentionned: “I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve in the UK and Ireland, in particular through our charitable partnerships, which have become more important than ever during the pandemic. COVID-19 has brought many challenges to all of us over the past year, but what has become clear is that the role of the human bond between pets has never been stronger, with more and more of people choosing to own a pet. This is a trend that looks set to continue and we will continue to champion the vital role pets must play – we want to work to create a resilient future for pets, our planet and the communities where we operate. “

During the pandemic, Purina donated over £ 190,000 to charitable partners across the UK and Ireland (including Cats Protection, Canine Partners, RSPCA and DSPCA in Ireland) who helped ensure that our four-legged friends were not forgotten during the height of the crisis. The donations were intended to help charities struggling with the loss of their regular income continue to provide ongoing support to the pets in their care. Over 150,000 meals have also been donated directly to animal welfare charities in the UK and Ireland. In addition, 550,000 meals were donated to Community Shop – a social enterprise supermarket – which sells food to its members at reduced prices. This means beloved pets could continue to be fed when finances got strained due to COVID-19.

The report also highlights the changes facing the industry as a whole. Based on insights from market research and over 100 interviews with industry experts, Purina shared eight trends that will shape – or are already shaping – the future of animal care as well as six challenges that the industry will have to face:

Tendencies:

Increase in the number of pet owners – Figures recently released by Euromonitor show an acceleration in the acquisition of pets across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, compared to 2019 when the growth in the pet population was 3m. 2020 saw the total pet population increase by 5.1 m across the region – representing an incremental growth of 70%. Changes for the future of work due to the recent remote work requirement[1]. Switch to e-commerce – Historic share gains for e-commerce were amplified last year as buyers sought to socially distance themselves[2]. Growing preference for alternative ingredients / alternative proteins – The decline of natural resources on a global scale puts pressure on the reduction of consumption or on the search for alternative sources. Additionally, as millennial pet parents treat their dogs and cats like family, more dogs are now consuming flexitarian diets – with foods made from animal and plant protein.[3]. Continued demand for more natural foods motivated by both health and animal welfare concerns[4]. Better understanding of the societal impact of pet ownership and the potential to positively affect human health, education and communities[5]. Transparent, AI-powered and powered solutions, including personalized nutrition – People are turning to smart ways to manage their lives through digital technology, powered by big data, AI and predictive intelligence. As technology powers better consumer experiences and new services in other areas of their lives, people’s expectations for transparent, personalized and enjoyable pet care products and experiences will become heightened. .[6]. New corporate transparency requirements[7] – Consumers want to be able to assess the environmental impacts of their purchasing decisions, including environmental impacts and animal welfare in the value chain; transparency of ingredients.

Challenges[8]:

Supply chain resilience – In 2020, manufacturers faced unprecedented challenges in a global pandemic. Obstacles to a healthy workforce, raw material supply or cross-border trade have in some cases had an impact on stocks and could have an impact in the near future. Unequal access to affordable pet care products – due to both the availability and the impact of the pandemic on income. Scarcity of ingredients – and the need to manage the availability of resources to stay within planetary limits. Nestlé Group net zero commitment and potential new business models. Environmental impact of sourcing and packaging on our planetary health. Continuous transformation of the technology-driven economy and the way we live our lives and produce pet food.

Notes to Editors

For more information, please visit https://www.purina.eu/sites/default/files/2021-06/purinareport2020v2.pdf or view the Purina in Society report backgrounder shared with this press release.

Plans are already in place to ensure that Purina’s remaining commitments in areas such as responsible sourcing for seafood ingredients are also met.

[1] McKinsey World Institute, What’s next for remote work: an analysis of 2,000 tasks, 800 jobs and nine countries

23 november, 2020: https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/future-of-work/whats-next-for-remote-work-an-analysis-of-2000-tasks-800-jobs-and-nine-countries

[2] Euromonitor, 2020.

[3] Kantar, 2021

[4] Mintel, 2020

[5] Purina, 2020, “The Role of the Animal-Human Bond: A Review and Summary of the Evidence (2020) ”

[6] Kantar, 2021

[7] Globescan Purina Stakeholder Research, 2020. And other sources such as Kantar, november 2020: Targeted strategy will be essential for businesses after COVID-19

[8] Globescan Purina stakeholder research, 2020.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1524838/Dogs_supporting_hospitalized_children_at_Sant_Joan_de_Deu.jpg