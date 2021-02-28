Purim celebrations threaten new virus outbreak in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) – Mass rallies were held in Jerusalem on Sunday as Israelis celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim in violation of coronavirus restrictions.

Authorities were concerned about a repeat of last year, when Purim celebrations helped fuel a first wave of coronavirus in the early days of the global pandemic. The government has urged people to celebrate at their homes this year, and police have tried to prevent traffic from entering Jerusalem and have declared strict limits on public gatherings.

But the restrictions failed to prevent street parties as well as mass prayer celebrations in ultra-Orthodox areas, which have repeatedly flouted safety regulations. With traffic blocked at the entrance to Jerusalem, Israeli TV stations showed videos of ultra-Orthodox families walking along the highway to the city.

Purim marks the victory of the Jews over a tyrant in ancient Persia and is celebrated with costumes, drinks, and festivals.

The holiday was celebrated across the country over the weekend, with Jerusalem celebrating a day later than the rest of the country. Similar security breaches have taken place in secular and religious areas of the country.

The celebrations threatened to undermine Israel’s successful vaccination campaign. The country has vaccinated most of its adult population, but young Israelis between the ages of 20 and 30 have been slow to get vaccinated.