“Purely ethnic profiling”: a new wave of Tigrayans detained

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) – Witnesses say thousands of Tigrayans are being detained and their businesses closed in towns across Ethiopia in a new wave of ethnic targeting by authorities during the eight month conflict in the Tigray region.

The detentions follow the dramatic turn of the war last month when resurgent forces from Tigray invaded the regional capital, Mekele, as Ethiopian soldiers withdrew and the Ethiopian government announced a unilateral ceasefire. A previous wave of detentions followed the start of the war in November after months of tension between the government and the leadership of Tigray.

Meron Addis, a 32-year-old lawyer who has raised funds for food and other aid to Tigray residents and has spoken openly about the number of civilians, told The Associated Press that two plainclothes police officers were came to her home in the capital, Addis Ababa, on June 28 and accused her of stockpiling weapons. Then dozens of uniformed officers searched the premises without presenting a warrant, she said.

Finding no weapons, they took her to a police station where she was accused of expressing support for Tigray forces and spreading hatred on social media. She met several other Tigrayans during her detention and was released a week later.

Police told her they were helping the “junta,” a term commonly used by authorities to refer to Tigray fighters. “You are causing friction between the government and the people of Tigray by posting pictures on Facebook of children and victims of war, hunger and rape,” she said. After his release, two of his relatives were detained.

Another detainee who was released last week told the AP that several dozen other Tigrayans were being held in a center on the outskirts of the capital.

“At first we were told that we were suspected of having links with (Tigray fighters). Once in jail they started accusing us of sending money to support the terrorists and swore that we would not be released until the Ethiopian POWs under the control of (Tigray forces) were released, ”he said. “None of us have been brought to justice.” Like many others, he spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

The story continues

With the Ethiopian government declaring the ruling Tigray party a terrorist group, ordinary Tigrayans across the country are under further pressure even as they seek to expose alleged war atrocities and send aid to the region. as hundreds of thousands of people face the world’s worst famine. crisis in a decade,

And Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in a speech after the Ethiopian forces retired, claimed that ordinary Tigrayans had supported the Tigray fighters.

The new wave of mass detentions has not been publicly acknowledged by security officials. Federal police spokesman Jeylanr Abdi did not answer questions, but federal police told Addis Standard news outlet that they do not arrest citizens based on their ethnicity.

The Ethiopian government human rights commission, however, said it was monitoring the detentions of Tigrayans and media workers suspected of being linked to the situation in Tigray. “Such measures heighten public concerns about the risk of ethnic profiling,” he said in a statement.

A Tigrayan activist told the PA that the detentions appear to be taking place in major cities in Ethiopia. “People who have never set foot in the Tigray region and those who have no knowledge of politics become victims,” ​​he said, adding that some are fleeing the capital for fear of being inmates.

A letter from Tigrayan lawyers to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission obtained by the PA said the fate of thousands remained unknown. And “hundreds of Tigrayan businesses in Addis Ababa, including restaurants, bars, cafes and other places, have been shut down and sealed off for no apparent reason other than the allegation of security concerns,” reads we. “This campaign against the Tigrayans must be stopped because it is a dangerous practice that violates the rights of citizens without sufficient evidence.”

A lawyer, Tesfalem Berhe, said he had compiled a list of 103 Tigrayans detained in the capital in recent weeks. Many were taken to shops, cafes and bus stations because their ID cards showed their ethnicity or because they spoke Tigrinya, he said. Others were taken from their homes.

“They are missing,” he said, estimating that tens of thousands have been detained. “They do not have access to their families and their lawyers. … There is no allegation of crime. It is purely ethnic profiling.

A Tigrayan official in the capital told the AP he saw a colleague arrested by two plainclothes officers at the health center where he worked. When the coworker’s manager asked why, officers cited unspecified “security reasons”.

“I am very nervous because we are hearing about many people arrested. I’m afraid the police and security services are watching us, so I barely speak on the phone, ”the official said. “For every Tigrayan in Addis Ababa, it’s difficult for us right now because of the political situation.

Tsegazeab Kidanu, a volunteer coordinator of a civil society group that campaigns against human rights violations in Tigray, was arrested at his home on June 29 while watching television in his pajamas, a relative said. Again, no warrant was presented. He was not charged.

Authorities later told his lawyer, Tesfalem, that he had been released, but it is not known where he is.