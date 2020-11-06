Punching and insults: Why Zimbabwean women candidates want to change the political playing field

Zimbabwe’s political parties are engaged in internal processes to select representatives for positions ranging from district coordinating committees to local councils and by-elections for vacant legislative seats. But the process was marred by violence and verbal attacks from competing candidates. These dated photos show voters lining up to vote. Credit: Taurai Maduna / IPS

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, November 6 (IPS) – “I have long since abandoned active politics,” Gertrude Sidambe, 36-year-old member of one of Zimbabwe’s opposition parties, told IPS. When female members of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Ruling Patriotic Front last month complained about political violence as male members chose muscle over brains to apply for positions, the party’s national secretary women’s affairs, Mabel Chinomona, said they were getting involved and insulting. battlefield and “fight” like everyone else.

the violence kept women away from contusions contusions. Yet it has become yet another reminder of the country’s commitments – or lack thereof – to gender inclusion and parity and the conditions women face in their aspirations for political office.

“At one point I was convinced that my many years at the forefront would end up running me for public office, but that never happened, and it’s not because I didn’t. haven’t tried. Everyone seemed to think that men could do a better job, ”says Sidambe.

She made the comments at a time when Zimbabwe’s political parties are committed to choosing representatives for positions ranging from district coordinating committees to local councils and by-elections for vacant legislative seats.

Sidambe’s disillusionment with partisan politics is neither unusual nor isolated.

The main opposition movement for the Alliance for Democratic Change (MDC-A) has not been spared either.

The party has internal processes in place to elect representatives who will run for vacant positions in parliament and local council once the government lifts the moratorium on by-elections due to coronavirus fears.

Last month, the government was brought to justice by aspiring female candidates challenging the indefinite suspension of by-elections.

The lawsuit is supported by the Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE), a local NGO that lobbies for the equal representation of women in public leadership positions.

According to WALPE, there are 35 parliamentary seats vacant, while 55 local council constituencies have yet to be filled and the suspension of the by-elections “violates the right of people to be represented whoever they want”.

Meanwhile, potential MDC-A candidates complained of being sidelined, while male candidates ran for positions previously agreed to be female only.

“It has been normalized for women to mobilize male candidates, but there comes a time when you get tired and just stop after asking yourself ‘what’s in it for me?’” Sidambe said, emphasizing a recurring motive whenever Zimbabwe’s political parties prepare for elections.

Priscilla Misihairambwi-Mushonga, an opposition lawmaker in Zimbabwe, says there are no binding codes of conduct within political parties regarding gender parity, which has helped push women into periphery of political participation.

“There are simply no internal party rules that ensure that political parties respect their proclamations for women to be part of the leadership,” Misihairambwi-Mushonga told IPS.

“Political parties operate without rules. It is a law of the jungle, there are no sanctionable codes of conduct. These are just words and they are not accountable to anyone, ”she said.

The internal processes of Zimbabwe’s main political parties reflect the skewed balance in national political leadership where, in the 2018 elections, out of 210 parliamentary seats, 26 were held by women.

This despite Zimbabwe’s commitment to the Southern African Development Community Declaration on Gender and Development which aims for 50-50 representation of men and women in parliament.

A 2018 report by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems entitled Violence against women in Zimbabwe elections, found that women “fear both profound physical violence in their relationship with their electoral participation”.

The report further notes that women entering parliament are also not safe.

“Even once elected to parliament, women cannot escape degrading comments:” a woman still cannot question a deputy without being told that her thighs are too big “. If she is not married, she is accused of entering politics to find a husband. “If she can’t run a household, how can she run a constituency?” “The report says, citing interviews of interviewees.

Smart Mabweazara, researcher and scholar at the University of the Western Cape in South Africa, believes that perceptions about women’s political participation need to change.

“Women are generally afraid of this male-dominated playing field where some see their participation as a waste of time,” he told IPS, echoing the sentiments of young political hopefuls such as Sidambe.

However, Misihairambwi-Mushonga notes that this has been perpetuated by a lack of strict rules that would impose sanctions on political parties.

“There is no recourse for women who have such complaints within these political parties.

“As it stands, it’s no surprise that political parties do what they do because they know there are no hurtful penalties for this kind of behavior,” said Misihairambwi-Mushonga at IPS.

One way to balance the scales and protect women in Zimbabwe from exclusion from political office is to create tougher penalties for political parties, says Misihairambwi-Mushonga.

“Parties already in parliament can be punished by funding political parties by giving more to political parties that have more female candidates and by punishing the party with few women. There must be a reason for good behavior and paying dearly. for bad behavior, ”she said.

In February of this year, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women “called on Zimbabwe to improve the implementation of laws and respect for UN conventions”, while stressing “the huge gap between the excellent text (of the country’s Constitution) and its application”.

As part of efforts to highlight the shortage of women in public service, the Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) has launched a web-based drama series titled “All women parliamentarians“October 13.

The drama’s memoir says, among other things, that it aims to encourage “women and girls to be bold and to take up leadership positions. It shows how, against all odds, women came together, got together. resisted the patriarchy and worked together for the betterment of the country “.

“Political parties are not sincere about the inclusion and participation of women. They make it difficult for women,” Batanai Gwangwawa, WALPE program manager, told IPS.

“The electoral environment is also very violent, which prevents women from participating in political life. When a woman challenges the system, she will still have to face other challenges that men do not face. Women candidates are victims of verbal abuse at the highest level, and now no longer misogyny, ”she said.

Zimbabwe is holding national general elections in 2023, but with the political scrambles that come early with internal elections within political parties, there is no evidence that the balance will be tilted in favor of women.