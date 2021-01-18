Punch like a Muslim woman: Egyptian-Danish boxer breaking many stereotypes

NEW DELHI, India, January 18 (IPS) – As a Muslim woman born and raised in Denmark, Nadia Helmy Ahmed shattered many stereotypes when she started boxing at the age of 15. “Back then, it was not common for girls to get into boxing. Elite boxing, and even less common for Muslim girls, I was the only girl in my gym, along with ten other boys, ”Nadia told IPS News.

Elite boxing is defined by who boxers fight, how they fight, and how they handle the top ranked competitions consistently. Nadia has been an elite boxer for over 15 years and is one of only ten Danish women in the sport, representing Denmark at the world championships.

“Being a girl in a male-dominated sport means that you have to learn to deal with all the obstacles that come with it, sometimes you are treated differently, both from inside the sport community and outside of it. Muslim community. Sometimes the tone in the gym can be a bit harsh, but I quickly learned to turn that blunt language into positive fuel.

“Boxing came into my life by chance and I fell in love with the sport and it has stayed with me. I am fortunate to say that my family has always been very supportive and that is why I was able to pursue my passion, ”said Nadia.

As a boxer, Nadia continues to challenge various gender stereotypes and cultural discourses. Nadia says, “Living my life the way I chose to live, I questioned many standards and expectations about what a Muslim woman should look like, what she should do, what her goals should be and its ambitions. I chose another path for myself, another path and I feel at home when I train.

Nadia is both Egyptian and Danish and says she no longer wants to be caught between the discourse of identity and nationality, between her parents’ countries of origin and her own country of residence.

Denmark is home to nearly 320,000 Muslims, or around 5.5% of the population, which puts the country in a slightly higher proportion than the rest of Europe. A growing number of Danish Muslims say they have been victims of verbal abuse, exclusion and hate crimes since mainstream political parties began to adopt anti-immigrant policies, according to a report published in Reuters. Immigration to Denmark has become a major problem, especially during elections.

In December 2020, the Danish government decided to separately classify people originating or having a heritage in predominantly Muslim countries and regions in their official crime statistics. A gesture that has been strongly criticized by many. The Minister of Immigration and Integration, Mattias Tesfaye, supported the differentiation of Danes of Middle Eastern and North African descent.

“Pluralism is based on trust, and recognition between people, whether they like it or not,” Nadia said. Religion plays an important role in cultural encounters, in part because it highlights differences and opens up new understandings of plurality and community. As Muslim women, we must use our understanding of liberal European politics to protest the exclusion of immigrants from the public sphere.

“I thirst to find a position of cultural dignity, to find a moral community of mutual acceptance and purpose. The crucial issue for us has been to obtain a status in which it is legitimate and acceptable to be both Muslim and Danish at the same time, ”Nadia said.

In recent years, Nadia has passed on her passion for boxing to Muslim girls from local communities living in Braband in Gellerup, a region west of Aarhus, home to Denmark’s largest housing associations. Nadia encourages women to empower themselves by teaching them to harness and use their physical and mental strengths.

“When I started coaching young girls in the community, I wanted to pass on my passion for boxing to them. My mission was to empower them, to empower them, to give them a space where they could be themselves, while having fun using their bodies to do it, ”said Nadia.

“Boxing is a way of life. The combination of mind and body in sport gives a smaller picture of life itself. When you feel like you can’t give anymore, there is always a little more to give in sport. Without individual strength and power, it is impossible to fight for your rights, for a better society, ”Nadia said.

Integration remains a debate and a challenge for those who come to Denmark, especially from Muslim countries. Human rights organizations have reported numerous violations against refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers and have often described Danish policies towards immigrants as one of the most aggressive in the Western world. . In the current climate where European countries are opening their doors to immigrants and refugees, it is important for Denmark to rethink its values-based policies which have become one of the main reasons for the polarizations of countries, especially towards its immigrants. , his religion, identity and culture.

According to Nadia, the way forward for Denmark is to identify the challenge of integration, without politicization, and to interpret the differences and similarities in real contexts, defining common goals and interests.

Sania Farooqui is a New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker. She hosts a weekly online show called The Sania Farooqui show where Muslim women from all over the world are invited to share their views.

