Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, will expand vaccine eligibility to people 16 years of age or older on Monday.
Puerto Rico and Washington DC said this week that residents 16 years of age or older would become eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination on Monday, as all 50 states said they would beat or respond to President Biden’s calls to speed up their timelines. ‘eligibility.
Washington DC announced the change Thursday, after the city government realized it had some appointments left when it finished registering essential workers, the elderly and people with health problems. Puerto Rico announced its decision on Wednesday and extended an overnight curfew as cases increase on the island.
While the pace of vaccinations across the country has averaged about three million doses per day, virus outbreaks in the Midwest and Northeast worry federal health officials. the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention said on Thursday that nationwide, about 112 million people, or about a third of the U.S. population, had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Earlier this week, Hawaii became the last of 50 states to speed up its schedule to make all adults eligible for the vaccination, Mr. Biden taking into account. calls on states, territories and tribes to do so.
About 33 percent of Washington DC’s total population received a dose of the vaccine, near the national average of 34 percent, according to a New York Times analysis of CDC data. Puerto Rico has seen 24% of its total population receive at least one shot, ranking it near the bottom among U.S. states and territories.
In Puerto Rico, Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi said in a declaration Wednesday that a longer curfew for the night will begin on Friday. Cases there have nearly doubled, based on a seven-day average, in the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database.
The start of the curfew, which will last until May 9, will pass at 10 p.m., starting at midnight, and will continue to end at 5 a.m., Pierluisi said. Restaurants and businesses can continue to operate at 50% capacity, while bars and clubs remain closed, he said.
“We are seeing a dangerous spike in Covid cases which has led to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths,” Mr. Pierluisi said. “I have been very careful with the reopening and have always been willing to make the necessary adjustments to prevent the cases from escalating.”