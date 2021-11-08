PSPC tied with Trump seeks Wall Street support

Day traders and Reddit enthusiasts helped fuel a dramatic rally in Digital World Acquisition Corp stocks, which peaked at $ 94.20 last month before leveling off to recently traded around $ 60.

The blank check firm linked to Donald Trump’s new media venture has already won backing from retail traders who have pushed the stock up nearly 500%. Today, big Wall Street investors have a new opportunity to get involved, even as some financial companies have distanced themselves from doing business with the former US president.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. has started scheduling meetings with potential investors for a private equity investment, or PIPE, to support its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Although the terms of the PIPE have not been finalized, its amount could exceed $ 500 million, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are private.

Any new capital would add more funds to launch the media conglomerate, which plans to initially start with a social network called Truth Social that would give Trump a platform after being banned from Facebook and Twitter. PIPEs also help give credibility to mergers of specialist acquisition companies and can build up a liquidity reserve if early investors decide to buy back their shares.

Traditionally, PIPEs are priced at $ 10 per share, which is the initial public offering price of most SPACs. But day traders and Reddit enthusiasts helped fuel a spectacular rally in Digital World stocks, which peaked at $ 94.20 last month before leveling off to recently trade around $ 60. In light of these gains, any PIPE is expected to cost more than $ 10, one of those familiar with the matter said.

The prospect of lucrative profits could attract investors, especially if a Trump PIPE deal is structured in much the same way as the capital infusion that supported the merger of electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors with Churchill Capital Corp IV., Which created Lucid Group Inc. investors PIPE in this deal signed at $ 15 a share, securing a huge paper profit compared to the $ 52.94 it closed before the deal was announced. Despite the turmoil in the months that followed, Lucid has so far paid off for these investors, trading at $ 47.61 at 3:15 p.m. New York time on Monday.

A Digital World representative declined to comment, while a Trump Media spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two entities said last month that their merger deal valued the combined company at $ 875 million, including debt, with potential earn-out that values ​​the company exactly double, or $ 1.7 billion. Truth Social’s growth plans – which are slated to launch in beta this month and roll out across the United States in Q1 2022 – are expected to initially be funded by the $ 293 million PSPC trust money. , they said at the time.

Digital World has said in another filing that it has the ability to elevate a PIPE, and noted that senior management at Trump Media could be “reasonably invited” to attend investor meetings and roadshows. But Trump himself may not be around for the entire PIPE deal tour, one of those familiar with the matter said.

Some Wall Street hedge funds have already distanced themselves from Digital World. Boaz Weinstein’s Saba Capital Management quickly ditched all of its unrestricted shares in PSPC after learning of its deal with the Trump entity. Lighthouse Investment Partners and DE Shaw & Co. also sold shares.

“Many investors are grappling with difficult questions about how to incorporate their values ​​into their work,” Weinstein said at the time. “For us, it was not a close call.”