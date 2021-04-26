Protests reveal generational gap in immigrant communities – Times of India

When protests began in a suburb of Minneapolis after a white policeman shot and killed a black man, Fatumata Kromah, 21, took to the streets, pushing for change. AP Photo

BROOKLYN CENTER: When protests began in a suburb of Minneapolis after a white policeman shot and killed a 21-year-old black man Fatumata Kromah took to the streets, pushing for change, she said, is vital to her Liberian immigrant community.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Matilda Kromah feared leaving her home as trauma associated with the Liberian civil war rushed through her life, two decades after escaping the conflict.

The two women, whose common last name is common among Liberians, saw their lives change amid the unrest that at times engulfed Minneapolis in the months that followed. George floyd the death. Their behavior also reflects a generational divide: while Fatumata has been drawn into the protests, Matilda has tried to avoid them, instead focusing on running a clothing store and hair braiding salon which is essential. to send his children to college.

The same divide has manifested itself in the burgeoning communities of the Somali, Ethiopian, Liberian and Kenyan twin cities. Young people have embarked on racial justice movements, often embracing the identity of being Black in America. Older generations were more likely to focus on a new life rather than protesting racial issues in their adopted homeland.

When Fatumata visited Matilda’s boutique last week in suburban Minneapolis at the Brooklyn Center, the subject was inevitable. Matilda’s mall storefront – Humu Boutique and Neat Braids – was vandalized following the April 11 death of a black motorist Daunte Wright . Thieves smashed windows and doors and took almost anything of value, even stripping models of their African dresses.

Tears formed in the elderly woman’s eyes, and her hands trembled as she spoke. Memories of the atrocities she had fled during the Liberian Civil War had returned.

“Maybe the war is starting again,” Matilda said of the protests. “I was traumatized. For three days, I didn’t want to leave my house. I hid in my room.”

But she needed to find a way to pay her son’s college tuition, so she posted an “open” sign on the plywood covering the broken windows of the store and began accepting customers. She didn’t have insurance to cover the losses, she said.

Fatumata, who chanted and yelled during the protests, calmed down as Matilda spoke. She agreed that the United States offered educational opportunities and a “better life”, but she also decided that such a life would not be complete without justice for black people.

After moving to the Brooklyn Center from Liberia in 2015, she said she was treated differently as a black person. People commented on the color of her skin, disapproved of the clothes she was wearing, and once called the police on her and a friend for being too “loud”.

“I started to realize that ‘Oh America is not what she says on TV’,” she said.

Then Floyd’s death sparked protests, and she decided that “this was not the American dream I was promised.”

Kromah is not alone. Young people from the city’s East African communities came to protest en masse after Floyd’s death. Despite tensions, at times, between black immigrants from Africa and blacks whose long history in the United States began with slavery, protesters united to speak out against the police brutality that they said was rampant in their communities. .

The verse “Somali lives matter here” often followed the protest refrain “Black lives matter here”. And one of the most widely shared images of last year’s protests was a video posted to social media showing a protester in a hijab and a long skirt firing a tear gas canister at law enforcement officers in anti-aircraft gear. -riot.

“I am Somali, I am black American, I am a Muslim,” said Aki Abdi, 21. “If a cop stops me, he doesn’t know if I’m Somali or black. They go hand in hand.”

When the former Minneapolis police officer Derek chauvin was convicted of murder in Floyd’s death, celebrations broke out across town, and Abdi and two friends drove to George Floyd Square.

On the sidewalk down the street from where Floyd took his last breath, they scribbled the names of two Somali men – Dolal Idd and Isak Aden – who were fatally shot by Minnesota police in recent years. They were hoping that some people in the crowd would search the internet for these names. Police defended his actions in both shootings, saying the men had guns, but the men’s families insisted that further investigations be carried out.

Many older immigrants have grown up in countries where speaking out against the government has resulted in punishment, and some are so focused on making a living after fleeing war-torn countries that they have neither time and energy for anything other than the immediate well-being of their families. said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota branch of the Council on US-Islamic Relations.

Young black immigrants who were born in America or came at a young age often know firsthand their parents’ struggles and the history of racial injustice in America, Hussein said.

“Being pressed by these two pressures, they have no choice but to fight and try to change the system.” he said. “The younger generation is propelled by this legacy of the struggle taking place in the country they adopted, but also the struggle their parents taught them in the country they left.”

Fatumata Kromah’s mother, Rebecca Williams Sonyah, said parents appreciate her fear for the safety of their children both in interactions with police and during protests, while trying to stay focused on jobs and businesses essential to their livelihoods.

“Our children should have freedom. They should have equal rights,” said Williams Sonyah. “They shouldn’t judge our children because of their color or where their parents are from.”

She acknowledged that her daughter’s activism was important to these goals, but always begged her to stay home after Wright’s death, knowing destruction was likely. They compromised by agreeing that Kromah would return home before the curfews set by the city authorities.

Williams Sonyah’s work in home medical care prevented her from joining the marches outside the police department. But she seemed sympathetic to the movement.

“If I had a way to protest,” she said, “I would protest”.