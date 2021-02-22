Protests intensify after Burmese junta raises specter of force

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) – Protesters gathered in Myanmar’s largest city on Monday despite the ruling junta’s thinly veiled threat of using lethal force if people responded to a call for a general strike opposing the military takeover three weeks ago.

Despite roadblocks around the US Embassy in Yangon, more than a thousand protesters gathered there, while 20 military trucks with riot police arrived nearby.

Crowds were gathering after supporters of the Civil Disobedience Movement, a loosely organized group leading the resistance, called on people to unite on Monday for a “spring revolution.”

The junta warned of the general strike in a public announcement broadcast last Sunday on the public television channel MRTV.

“We see that the demonstrators raised their incitement to riot and anarchy on February 22. Protesters are now urging people, especially teenagers and emotional young people, on a path of confrontation where they will suffer the loss of their lives, ”the onscreen text said in English, reproducing the spoken announcement in Burmese.

The junta’s statement also blamed the criminals for the violence of past protests, with the result that “members of the security forces had to fight back”. So far, three protesters have been shot dead.

The protest movement embraced non-violence and only occasionally managed to hustle matches with the police and throw bottles at them when provoked.

In Yangon, trucks plied the streets on Sunday evening to warn against participating in gatherings of five or more people. A ban on such gatherings was issued shortly after the coup, but it has not been widely enforced as cities have seen large daily protests.

Authorities also attempted overnight to block key streets with barriers, including semi-trailers with flattened tires, but they were swept away by protesters.

Disturbing signs of a potential conflict have drawn attention outside Myanmar, with the United States reaffirming its side with the people of Myanmar.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that the United States will take firm action “against those who commit violence against the Burmese people as they demand the restoration of their democratically elected government.”

“We call on the military to end the violence, release all unjustly detained detainees, stop attacks on journalists and activists and respect the will of the people,” spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter.

Earlier Sunday, crowds in Myanmar’s capital attended the funeral of the young woman who was the first person confirmed to have been killed during the protests, while protesters also mourned two other protesters who were shot on Saturday.

Protesters stormed into Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, where security forces on Saturday shot dead two people near a shipyard where authorities were trying to force workers to load a boat. Workers, such as railway and truck drivers and many government officials, joined the campaign of civil disobedience.

The junta blocked parliament from meeting on February 1, claiming that last November’s elections, won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party in a landslide, were tainted with fraud. The electoral commission that claimed victory has since been replaced by the junta, which says a new election will be held in a year.

The coup was a major setback in Myanmar’s transition to democracy after 50 years of military rule that began with a 1962 coup. Suu Kyi came to power after her party won the elections 2015, but the generals retained substantial power under a constitution drafted by the military.

Under the junta, 640 people were arrested, charged or sentenced, including 593, including Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, still in detention, according to the Independent Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners.