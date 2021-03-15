Protests in Yangon: Yangon Hospital in Myanmar received 34 bodies after Sunday violence; Media | World News – Times of India

World

Protests in Yangon: Yangon Hospital in Myanmar received 34 bodies after Sunday violence

A hospital in a suburbs from Myanmar Yangon the city which was rocked by violence on Sunday received 34 bodies and 40 wounded, the Myanmar Now, the media said.
A rights group earlier said that at least 22 people were killed in the Hlaingthaya Suburb where security forces opened fire on anti-military protesters after unknown assailants torched several Chinese-funded garment factories there.

