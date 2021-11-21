World
Protests erupt in Gwadar, Pakistan amid growing backlash against CPEC – Times of India
KARACHI: Massive protests erupted in the Pakistani port city of Gwadar against unnecessary checkpoints, severe water and electricity shortages and threats to livelihoods from illegal fishing, part of a growing backlash in the country against several belt and road projects. billion dollars from China.
Protests by workers from some political parties, civil rights activists, fishermen and concerned citizens have been going on for a week at Y Chowk on Port Road in Gwadar, a bustling southwestern coastal town. Balochistan province of Pakistan.
Protesters demand the removal of unnecessary security checkpoints, the availability of drinking water and electricity, the expulsion of large trawlers from the Makran coast and the opening of the border with Iran from Panjgur in Gwadar, the Jang newspaper reported on Sunday.
Responsible for the rally “Give rights to Gwadar” Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman said the protests would continue until their demands are met, saying the government has not been sincere in addressing the issues of local people living in the area.
Rehman has strongly criticized the government in the past for failing to address the basic problems of the people of Gwadar.
“We are claiming the rights of Gwadar, which have been usurped by the rulers and people have even been deprived of their basic needs. The fishermen were not able to make a living because the big trawlers were allowed to fish on the Makran coast, ”he said at a public meeting last month.
Rehman said that despite the construction of the deep-water port of Gwadar, the townspeople were still unemployed and the government did nothing about it.
“It is an insult to the sons of the ground when they are stopped at checkpoints and questioned about their fate,” he told the Express Tribune.
The protests are part of growing dissatisfaction with China’s presence in Gwadar, whose port is an integral part of the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC), China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) flagship project.
India has protested to China against the CPEC as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The huge infrastructure project connects the Chinese province of Xinjiang with the port of Gwadar in the Pakistani province of Balochistan.
The port of Gwadar has long been touted as the crown jewel of CPEC, but in the process, the city has become the epitome of a secure state.
The authorities’ priorities are geared towards securing the port and its ancillary interests; the well-being of those for whom the region is home counts for little. Far from the port being the harbinger of an economic boom, the opposite has happened, The Dawn newspaper reported on Friday.
Existing deprivations have worsened; the mobility of people is restricted by the security forces and there is an unjustified questioning of their activities. Many say they feel like foreigners in their own country, he said.
Adding to the plight of a large number of fishermen among the population, the government, they complain, has issued licenses to Chinese trawlers to fish in the waters off the coast. Their small boats cannot compete, which reduces their livelihoods. This is the Petri dish of discontent from which recent protests have sprung, he added.
Baluchistan is the site of a long-standing violent insurgency, and China’s presence in Gwadar has been the cause of much social unrest and has led to anti-Chinese sentiment.
It also gave a boost to the Baloch militant insurgent groups, which carried out terrorist attacks to protest against the plans of the CPEC.
This year, in August, a suicide bomber attacked a motorcade carrying Chinese personnel on the Gwadar East Bay highway project, in which a Chinese was injured and two local children were killed.
After the incident, the Chinese Embassy called on the Pakistani government to strengthen the security of the CPEC projects and the Chinese staff working there.
In October last year, gunmen killed at least 14 people near Ormara on the coastal highway after ambushing a convoy of vehicles traveling from Gwadar to Karachi and in 2019 five people, including one Pakistani naval soldier, were killed in an attack on the luxurious Pearl Continental. hotel in Gwadar.
Protests by workers from some political parties, civil rights activists, fishermen and concerned citizens have been going on for a week at Y Chowk on Port Road in Gwadar, a bustling southwestern coastal town. Balochistan province of Pakistan.
Protesters demand the removal of unnecessary security checkpoints, the availability of drinking water and electricity, the expulsion of large trawlers from the Makran coast and the opening of the border with Iran from Panjgur in Gwadar, the Jang newspaper reported on Sunday.
Responsible for the rally “Give rights to Gwadar” Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman said the protests would continue until their demands are met, saying the government has not been sincere in addressing the issues of local people living in the area.
Rehman has strongly criticized the government in the past for failing to address the basic problems of the people of Gwadar.
“We are claiming the rights of Gwadar, which have been usurped by the rulers and people have even been deprived of their basic needs. The fishermen were not able to make a living because the big trawlers were allowed to fish on the Makran coast, ”he said at a public meeting last month.
Rehman said that despite the construction of the deep-water port of Gwadar, the townspeople were still unemployed and the government did nothing about it.
“It is an insult to the sons of the ground when they are stopped at checkpoints and questioned about their fate,” he told the Express Tribune.
The protests are part of growing dissatisfaction with China’s presence in Gwadar, whose port is an integral part of the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC), China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) flagship project.
India has protested to China against the CPEC as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The huge infrastructure project connects the Chinese province of Xinjiang with the port of Gwadar in the Pakistani province of Balochistan.
The port of Gwadar has long been touted as the crown jewel of CPEC, but in the process, the city has become the epitome of a secure state.
The authorities’ priorities are geared towards securing the port and its ancillary interests; the well-being of those for whom the region is home counts for little. Far from the port being the harbinger of an economic boom, the opposite has happened, The Dawn newspaper reported on Friday.
Existing deprivations have worsened; the mobility of people is restricted by the security forces and there is an unjustified questioning of their activities. Many say they feel like foreigners in their own country, he said.
Adding to the plight of a large number of fishermen among the population, the government, they complain, has issued licenses to Chinese trawlers to fish in the waters off the coast. Their small boats cannot compete, which reduces their livelihoods. This is the Petri dish of discontent from which recent protests have sprung, he added.
Baluchistan is the site of a long-standing violent insurgency, and China’s presence in Gwadar has been the cause of much social unrest and has led to anti-Chinese sentiment.
It also gave a boost to the Baloch militant insurgent groups, which carried out terrorist attacks to protest against the plans of the CPEC.
This year, in August, a suicide bomber attacked a motorcade carrying Chinese personnel on the Gwadar East Bay highway project, in which a Chinese was injured and two local children were killed.
After the incident, the Chinese Embassy called on the Pakistani government to strengthen the security of the CPEC projects and the Chinese staff working there.
In October last year, gunmen killed at least 14 people near Ormara on the coastal highway after ambushing a convoy of vehicles traveling from Gwadar to Karachi and in 2019 five people, including one Pakistani naval soldier, were killed in an attack on the luxurious Pearl Continental. hotel in Gwadar.