Protests erupt across Europe against COVID-19 restrictions

Can being compared to a calculator ever be funny? Fox Television Animation The narrative that “Asians are good at math” is ubiquitous in the United States. Young children are aware of this. The academic performance of students can be affected. At first glance, the story “Asians are good at math” sounds like a compliment. After all, what is wrong with saying that someone is good at something? But as I explained in a newspaper article, there are two issues. First, the account is wrong. Second, it’s racist. And amid an upsurge in violent attacks against people identified as Asians, it should be remembered that the core of anti-Asian racism has always been dehumanization. I am an experienced STEM education teacher and researcher. Research tells us that racism is part of students’ experiences in the classroom in these subjects. If we don’t understand how racism works – even in supposedly “neutral” fields like STEM – we might unwittingly recycle racist ideas. Debunking the Myth As with many racial stereotypes, people are genuinely curious whether the story “Asians are good at math” might be true. There are videos on YouTube with several million views asking this question. Don’t the test results prove the story? In fact, they don’t. In international exams, it is true that Asian countries are among the best in mathematics. But it is also true that other Asian nations rank 38th, 46th, 59th and 63rd. Interestingly, these top performing artists also lead the reading – but there is no narrative that “Asians are good at literature”. Internally, it’s the same story. Research shows considerable variation in math performance among different Asian ethnic groups in the United States. If all Asians were naturally good at math, we shouldn’t see this kind of variation. A better explanation has to do with education policy and federal immigration laws. Countries that invest in teacher training and high-quality programs do better on international tests. In the United States, the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act gave preference to Asian STEM professionals. This policy affected my own parents, who were able to immigrate to the United States under this law, not because South Asians are naturally good doctors. “Mongoloid” to “Model Minority” So if that’s not true, why are we saying it? Today Asians are often seen as the “model minority” – hard-working, academically talented and professionally successful – but this has not always been the case. In the 18th century, Asians were classified as “Mongoloid,” a racist term based on the pseudoscience of craniometry. While “Caucasoids” (whites) were seen as full human beings with superior intellect, all people of color were seen as unresolved. From the end of the 19th century, a new image of the Asian people was born: the national threat. Chinese immigrants were seen as an economic threat to white American workers, and Japan became a military threat during World War II. Asians in the United States continue to experience racism even today. In fact, the idea of ​​a “model minority” has always been a way of pitting Asian peoples against so-called “non-model” groups – in other words, non-Asians of color. The implication is this: if Asians can do it, why can’t you? An Andrew Yang supporter, wearing a hat with his campaign slogan “ Math, ” Friday, November 22, 2019, in South Carolina. AP Photo / Meg Kinnard People, Not Robots Even if the story “Asians are good at math” is wrong, it still has a real impact on people’s lives. Like the myth of the “model minority”, it wrongly positions non-Asians of color as mathematically inferior. It can also be a source of pressure for Asian students. But the real impact of the “Asians are good at math” story goes deeper. Take, for example, a scene from an episode of the long-running adult cartoon “Family Guy.” The main character, Peter, remembers taking a math test. As the map passes over the other students, each takes a calculator out of their pocket. Peter pulls out an Asian-looking boy, pushes him with a pencil and says, “Do math!” It may sound funny at first, but the underlying message is clear: Asians are not considered human beings; they are calculating machines. Asians are literally objectified, seen as capable of doing things at a speed and on a scale that “normal” people cannot. In other words, they are dehumanized. Calculators are only capable of procedural tasks, not creativity. For Asians, this implies that while they can be successful in technical STEM subjects, the humanities and creative arts are not for them. Part of what’s going on has to do with how society understands “good at math”. Mathematics is widely considered to be one of the most difficult subjects to learn. Those who can do this are often considered “nerds”. Films about mathematicians like “A Beautiful Mind” and “The Imitation Game” generally describe them as anti-social. Mathematicians can be considered brilliant, but they are not considered “normal”. Usually we think of dehumanization in terms of intellectual deficit. For example, Americans in the 21st century still associate African Americans with apes, a racist trope. What is happening with Asians is different but still dangerous. They become hyperintelligent robots. Resisting the Narrative We can all play a role in resisting this false narrative. Teachers can help by monitoring the types of learning opportunities they offer Asian students. Do they treat them like calculators – giving them only rote procedural tasks – or can Asian students show off their creativity and present ideas to the class? To help teachers track bias, my research team has developed a free web application called EQUIP. Most people easily recognize overt racist behavior and language. 