Protests during the inauguration of the new Orthodox leader of Montenegro

The new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated, arriving by helicopter under the protection of the police who dispersed the protesters with tear gas.

The decision to anoint Bishop Joanikije II on Sunday as the new Metropolitan of Montenegro in the historic Cetinje monastery heightened ethnic tensions in the Balkan state. Montenegro left its union with Serbia in 2006, but its church remained under the Serbian church.

Protesters have been blocking roads since Saturday in an attempt to prevent access to the small town, both seat of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) and a symbol of sovereignty for some Montenegrins.

The SPC is the dominant religion in the state but its opponents accuse it of serving the interests of Belgrade.

And the government that took power at the end of 2020 is accused by its opponents of being too close to the church.

According to images released by SPC, Joanikije and Patriarch Porfirije were dropped off by helicopter on the monastery lawn and rushed to the sound of the bells.

A man walks past burning tires on a barricade erected to block access roads to the historic town of Cetinje during a protest against the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church on September 5, 2021 in Montenegro [Savo Prelevic/AFP]

Tear gas

A security perimeter had been set up by the police around the 15th century building to protect the brief induction ceremony.

Police fired tear gas and sound bombs to drive protesters from the monastery, some of whom threw stones, bottles and firecrackers as church figures arrived.

Montenegro’s Deputy Police Director Dragan Gorovic told state television 20 policemen were injured, while a state clinic in Cetinje said around 30 civilians called for help for injuries.

Thousands of protesters used cars or piled stones to block roads on Saturday, and many spent the night huddled around fires to warm up, an AFP news agency correspondent said.

“I’m here to show my love for the country,” protester Saska Brajovic, 50, said.

“We are not asking anyone else, but we are fired by the occupying Serbian Church. We are here to defend our dignity.

The demonstrators are supported by the Democratic Socialist Party (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic.

The president accused neighboring Serbia and the SPC of “rejecting Montenegro and Montenegrins, as well as the integrity” of his country.

Djukanovic was eager to reduce the influence of the SPC in Montenegro and build an independent Orthodox church.

Protesters gather in front of a barricade erected to block access roads to the historic town of Cetinje during a demonstration against the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church on September 5, 2021 in Montenegro [Savo Prelevic/AFP]

Western countries condemn violence

But in the August 2020 elections, the DPS lost – for the first time in three decades – to an opposition bloc led by SPC allies.

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic, close to the Serbian Orthodox Church, accused Djukanovic of deliberately stoking recent tensions for political ends.

Krivokapic called on the Montenegrins “not to give in to the manipulation” of those willing to risk conflict “in order to retain their advantages and privileges”.

The Prime Minister also described the attacks on the police as terrorism. Djukanovic’s adviser Veselin Veljovic was arrested on Sunday for participating in an attack on police, state television reported.

For his part, Djukanovic, accused the police of excessive force.

“Today we have witnessed the embarrassment of the church and the government,” Djukanovic said on television.

The embassies of Germany, Italy, France, Great Britain, the United States and the European Union condemned the violence surrounding the enthronement of Joanikije II.

The monastery, where Montenegrin rulers sat for centuries until the end of World War I, is considered by SPC opponents to be the property of the Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which remains a small minority and is not recognized by the Orthodox world.

Metropolitan Joanikije was appointed to his new post in May, following the death of his predecessor Metropolitan Amfilohije from COVID-19 last October.

Protesters abandoned the blockades at the start of the induction ceremony.

Police forces stand amid tear gas smoke during clashes following a protest against the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church on September 5, 2021 in the historic town of Cetinje [Savo Prelevic/AFP]