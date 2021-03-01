Protests by Indian farmers create panic in image-aware Modi government

Kashmiri apple growers pack their crops to send to a mandi or market. According to the policy, wholesale transactions between farmers and traders must take place in a mandi, but construction sites have become hubs of widespread corruption where a small group of sales agents have taken control. Credit: Stella Paul / IPS

NEW DELHI, India, March 01 (IPS) – Sanjay Kapoor is editor-in-chief of Hardnews magazine in Delhi and general secretary of the Editors Guild of India. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t really like attending parliament – except on special occasions. The budget session was one such opportunity. Unsurprisingly, he tried to reach out to farmers still protesting on the border of the capital Delhi, against his government’s new agricultural laws.

Modi suggested that the farmers were “pure” and innocent, but ill-informed and provoked by “professional agitators”. These “professional agitators” include pop star Rihanna, US Vice President’s niece Meena Harris, and even pornstar Mia Khalifa.

The use of Twitter by celebrities to support the protests has caused panic in the Modi government concerned about its image. Their fierce Twitter trolls fought back against Rihanna and Greta.

Modi’s speech to parliament provided a clear indication of how the Indian state has attempted to counter agricultural protests and the support it has received from international celebrities like Rihanna and climate activists like Greta Thunberg: as a great global conspiracy.

As the internationalization of this movement creates a foreign policy challenge for the government with its diplomatic missions aggressively retaliating against those who question Indian democracy and the way the unrest has been handled.

Rather cleverly, the Modi government has used its influence on TV channels and social media like WhatsApp and Twitter to build a narrative where all dissent is against the national interest.

The most recent example was a toolbox shared by Greta Thunberg for the tractor walk on India Republic Day, January 26, for which Delhi police had given permission. This has been called a seditious act by the Modi government.

The toolkit had Indian collaborators like Disha Ravi, a member of Thunberg’s “Fridays For Future” movement against climate change. His crime was polishing the toolkit that explained how to help the farmer’s tractor run on January 26 – and dare to be in contact with Greta and other farming groups.

At first glance, Disha didn’t commit any crime, but the way the charges were framed did even harmless actions like making a Zoom call a crime against the Indian state. However, the courts found no evidence of links to the secessionists or of the January 26 violence and granted him bail.

Why farmers came to Delhi

Initially, farmers’ protests erupted after farm bills were rushed through parliament last year. Angry farmers from Punjab came out and first blocked the trains. They got no response from the national government and then besieged Delhi.

Sanjay Kapoor Government reforms propose to remove the minimum support price (MSP) that the government grants for food grains, and also intends to suppress agricultural markets, the so-called mandis.

At first, farmers were greeted with water cannons and loads of cane, leaving dozens injured. Later, the government allowed them to sit in the capital.

The Supreme Court was brought in to find a solution to the deadlock, but farmers rejected intermediation, saying laws can be overturned by parliament and government – not the courts.

Modi also assured the rabid farming community that PSMs for agricultural products would not go away. But agricultural leaders led by Rakesh Tikait of the Union Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) have insisted they will not end their agitation until the government puts them in writing. Clearly, trust has broken down between the farmers and the government.

The biggest fear of the farmers was that these “reforms” could make agriculture unsustainable and they could lose control of their land, as it would be bought up for contract farming by companies like the Ambanis and Adanis.

Farmers were so angry with these companies, which have businesses from textiles to telecommunications, that they burned down hundreds of telecommunications towers in the state of Punjab.

Indian government censorship and intimidation

Suspicious of its international reputation, the Modi government has now unleashed law enforcement authorities to control the narrative. It blocked the internet from protest sites and filtered visual content that found its way onto social media.

Photos of the large congregation of men and women who continued to gather in extreme cold, rain and extremely unsanitary conditions were photographed.

As might be expected, the lives of the protesters were made more difficult after the January 26 tractor march which saw violence and a bizarre attempt to hoist a sectarian flag of the Sikh faith from the flagpole, where the National tricolor flag flies from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.

Police have since tried to block protesters in the capital. Now there are cement walls and accordion threads and nails encrusted on the roads.

In addition, the farmers were locked up, which made it difficult for the media to meet. Now, journalists have to walk 12 kilometers to reach some of these protest sites – dodge concertina threads, dig up roads and watch the police.

Some intrepid journalists who have attempted to report on farmers’ resistance have at times gotten the sorrow of a muscular police force. Mandeep Punia was one of those journalists, who was arrested for preventing an official from doing his duty. Strong pressure from civil society and the Editors’ Guild of India facilitated his early bail.

But it doesn’t stop there. Immediately after the tractor march on January 26, there was a spate of sedition cases against seven editors for tweeting about an evolving story about a person who died in a clash with police.

Their tweets were based on the testimony of the victim’s grandfather who claimed that his grandson had been shot. Police have denied this version and have posted videos to show that he died in an accident. A few editors quickly withdrew their tweets, but they were not spared by the sedition cases.

In at least five states nationwide, identical First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed accusing them of sedition. If the Supreme Court had not suspended the execution of the sedition case for two weeks, these drafters could have been arrested on the basis of a warrant of non-release.

Likewise, social media, the only medium that allows information and expression for restless farmers, is censored by the government. When Twitter tried to resist the pressure, its employees were threatened with the consequences of being jailed by India’s justice minister if they did not follow the country’s law.

They have since aligned. Google, which had vowed to preserve the privacy of its users, quickly passed on information about the toolkit developed by climate change activists.

But despite fierce opposition to farm bills in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the government has not backed down. Every day there are reports of large congregation of farmers taking place in small towns and villages in northern India seeking a turnaround from the government.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh pleaded with the central government to find a face saver for the farmers so they can go home – otherwise they will just sit there. If stubbornness on both sides is something to be passed, then the agitation will continue and make India’s struggling democracy more illiberal.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram