Protests as Goa India plans infrared projects in protected forest

If there’s one thing that keeps Gina Pereira from sleeping at night, it’s the future of Mollem National Park – a lush, leafy, and largely untouched forest straddling the state borders of Goa and Karnataka along of the Western Ghats of India, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

One day, however, she fears the protected forest will be desecrated, as around 60,000 trees will be cut down to make way for three infrastructure projects crossing it.

More than 3,000 trees have already been cut in the village of Sangod, one kilometer from Mollem, and line each side of the unpaved roads.

The government of Goa, led by the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is accused of approving the plans in April last year in an “unseemly haste”, without consulting the villagers and respecting the procedure regular.

The projects, which will pass through Mollem National Park and the adjacent Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary, include the expansion of a national highway from the capital Panjim to Belgaum in neighboring Karnataka, the doubling of a railway line that will pass through the forest. of Mollem of Goa and that of Karnataka. Kali Tiger Reserve and construction of an electricity transmission line through the forest.

A view of the Western Ghats of India, a UNESCO World Heritage Site [Charlene Anne/Al Jazeera]

“No studies have been carried out to assess the impact of the projects on the forest,” Pereira said.

Coal and corporations

Since October last year, Pereira, along with local groups such as the Chicalim Youth Farmers Club, Goyant Kollso Naka (Goans Against Coal) and Goencho Ekvott (The People’s Movement), have led several protests in the towns of Goa, attracting nearly 3,000 concerned citizens and academics. and environmentalists.

Environmentalists have repeatedly warned of an ongoing disaster over the fragile forest and its unique biodiversity if the projects are implemented. The projects also threaten to destroy livelihoods and heritage homes – some of which were built almost 200 years ago and bear witness to the culture and colonial history of Goa, a former Portuguese colony.

Pereira says villagers have not been briefed on the projects since their inception and accused the government of “sacrificing Goa’s biodiversity” to take advantage of cheap fossil fuels.

Most of the locals’ fury is directed at the Adani Group – the region’s largest charcoal producer – whose president and founder, Gautam Adani, is close to the ruling BJP.

“Governments (federal and state) are widely seen as part of the Adani corporate empire,” says Claude Alvares, director of the Goa Foundation, one of the state’s oldest environmental action groups.

Residents say the Adani Group will transport coal from Australia to steelworks in Karnataka and Maharashtra states via Goa’s Mormugao Port Trust (MPT), built in the 19th century.

The other companies which should benefit from it are Jindal and Vedanta. In 2018, MPT granted Adani and Jindal 50% waivers on port fees. Sesa Sterlite, from the Vedanta group, is participating in the electricity transmission line project.

Max D’souza, a member of the Villagers’ Action Committee Against Double Tracking (VACAD), said companies will use their coal loading stations at MPT to improve coal transportation. “The Goans will not see any benefit from these projects except destruction,” he said.

Residents say the consequences of transporting charcoal through the forest will be devastating [Gina Pereira/Al Jazeera]

“They (businesses) don’t influence government decisions, they make the decisions and the government implements them,” Alvares said.

The three business groups did not respond to Al Jazeera’s telephone and email inquiries.

“ Coastal belt in play ”

Residents’ worst fears came true when the central government last month granted permits to clear 140 hectares (345 acres) of forest land for the South Western Railway (SWR) project.

“They (the federal and state governments) do not respect the law and the people of the village. They behave like an authoritarian regime, ”Pereira said.

In January, the Supreme Court’s Empowered Central Committee (CEC) visited the sites of the three projects to conduct an independent investigation, the results of which are still pending.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the government from cutting down trees, Pereira said. “It’s not just the forests, our coastal belt is at stake. They are destroying the lungs of Goa.

Mollem resident Swasha Khandeparker recalls listening to the distinctive buzzes of bluebirds, woodpeckers and kingfishers as her family went on a weekly jungle safari.

“We used to eat wild berries, pick wild flowers with my grandmother, take baths in rivers and do fish pedicures for free,” she says.

Now his 50-year-old house with its picturesque Portuguese verandas, high ceilings edged with wooden beams and red-tiled roofs could be razed to the ground to make way for infrastructure projects.

Swasha Khandeparker’s ancestral home in Mollem threatened with demolition [Charlene Anne/Al Jazeera]

Their only source of income, a wine store the family has run for 25 years, will also be forced to close, Khandeparker told Al Jazeera.

Last month, the government offered compensation to residents who risk losing their homes and livelihoods, but many have refused. The houses, they argue, have historical and emotional significance and no money can justify demolition.

Residents living nearby said they were also promised jobs after the projects were completed, but were skeptical.

‘The Green Heart of Goa’

The “Magic Mollem”, also called the Green Heart of Goa, encompasses 240 km2 (149 square miles) of the Western Ghats of India.

It is a 150 million year old reserve with thousands of wild species. From wild pangolins and frogs to 120 species of butterflies and mammals, some environmentalists say its biodiversity is as important as Brazil’s Amazon rainforest.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant defended the plans, saying doubling the rail lines would speed up the state’s socio-economic development.

Nilesh Cabral, Goa’s Minister of Energy and Environment, previously denied government plans to turn Goa into a coal hub, but defended the need for a second rail line, saying it was the “demand of the people”.

Cabral and Prakash Javadekar, India’s Federal Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, did not respond to requests for a phone and email interview from Al Jazeera.

Alvares said the consequences of transporting charcoal through the forest will be devastating as residents are deeply concerned about their health which could suffer as water and food will be contaminated due to the increased transport of charcoal.

Residents living in the immediate vicinity of the MPT are already suffering from bronchial complications from outdoor treatment of anthrax by sea and rail.

They say the coal particles pollute the air and accumulate on the beaches, blackening the golden sands and impacting the state’s tourism – a major source of income in Goa, which has already suffered a billion dollar hit. dollars due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With forests and lush beaches, tourism is Goa’s main source of income [Swasha Khandeparker/Al Jazeera]

‘We want sustainable development’

Globally, advanced economies are avoiding coal power in favor of natural gas, solar power, and other sustainable alternatives.

But the people of Goa say the BJP encourages the use of fossil fuels by speaking to businesses, actions they go against the UN climate report which points out that the production of coal, of oil and gas must fall by 6% per year until 2030. to avoid a “severe climate disruption”.

“We are not against development, but we want sustainable development,” Pereira said.

Villagers also fear an increase in attacks from bison, snakes, bears and other Indian animals displaced by infrastructure projects.

India’s 1972 Wildlife Protection Act bans deforestation, Alvares said, adding that overhead power lines could pose a safety hazard.

Public health officials have also warned of the spread of zoonotic diseases, of which COVID-19 is an example, if Mollem’s delicate ecology is disrupted.

Over the past decade, Goa’s temperature has risen, with winters getting warmer. Monsoons, which started in June and ended in September, now arrive in August and end in October.

“Non-seasonal rains damage crops, affecting the livelihoods of farmers,” Alvares said.

During a demonstration on December 19, which coincides with Goa’s Liberation Day, Panjim police gathered protesters wearing “Save Mollem” t-shirts. Among those arrested were Captain Viriato Fernandes and Rev. Dr Bolmax Pereira of the Youth Group.

Referring to this as a “dark day,” Reverend Pereira said: “If at this crucial moment the young people choose not to rise, future generations know that they will lose this beautiful paradise forever.”