Protests against the Italian health passport fail.

Demonstrators gathered in Milan and Rome on Saturday evening to protest the Italian coronavirus health pass on the 18th consecutive weekend of such gatherings. The organizers considered that a strong performance was necessary to prove that they were a force to be reckoned with.

But the derisory participation in Rome – a few thousand vaccine skeptics denouncing the “dictatorship” during a demonstration at the Circus Maximus – and the inability of the demonstrators in Milan to dominate, or even reach, places where they did not have a permit, further showed that the opponents of the sanitary pass are a small minority and not a powerful movement.

Nevertheless, the police intervened to protect the businesses and prevent violence. Store owners have lamented the protests are disrupting business, especially as Christmas shopping escalates.