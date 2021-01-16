Protesters who fled Hong Kong arrive in US and seek asylum
Last July, five young men boarded a pleasure boat in a remote port in Hong Kong. They crossed waters patrolled by Chinese authorities and headed east, across the South China Sea.
When they approached Taiwan, they cut their engine, hoping to be rescued by the Taiwanese Coast Guard. They were lucky.
Now, after months in Taiwan, they plan to seek asylum in the United States, where they arrived at Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday.
They are part of a net of political activists who fled Hong Kong from the Chinese central government imposed a severe national security law on the city in June, quelling many forms of political dissent, including pro-democracy protests in which the five men had participated.
The account of their escape from Hong Kong, their stay in Taiwan and their arrival in the United States was provided by Samuel Chu, founder of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, a Washington-based advocacy group that organized travel and accommodation for the men and helps them claim asylum. None of the five men wanted to be identified for fear it could endanger their loved ones in Hong Kong. One of them spoke on condition of anonymity.
While in Taiwan, they were held at a military base and were not allowed to communicate with family and friends, although the man who agreed to be interviewed said he was treated well. They believed the United States was giving them the best chance to start their lives over, he said.
After weeks of negotiations, the men were allowed to enter the United States on humanitarian grounds, Mr. Chu said.
Their arrival in the United States could create new tensions between China and the United States, posing an early challenge for the new Biden administration, as relations between the two countries are at their lowest point in decades.
China has called pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters criminals, while the United States and other democracies have challenged China over its crackdown on the city’s freedoms. The involvement of Taiwan, an autonomous island democracy claimed by China, only adds to the sensitivity.
Spokesmen for the State Department and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services declined to comment on the case, citing confidentiality concerns. A press officer for the American Taiwan Institute, who serves as the de facto US embassy there, would also not comment, nor would a spokesperson for the Taiwan Mainland Council.
The five protesters, aged 18 to 26, fled Hong Kong fearing jail time soon, and at least one had already been arrested in connection with his role in the protests, Chu said.
The Trump administration’s decision in its final days to grant entry to men on humanitarian grounds contrasts with its dramatic reduction refugee quotas over the past four years. In December, legislation in Congress that would have made it easier for residents of Hong Kong to obtain refugee status was blocked by Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas.
A few years ago, the idea of political dissidents fleeing Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, would have seemed unimaginable. Hong Kong’s more than 7 million people have one of the highest per capita incomes in the world and enjoy political freedoms unknown in mainland China.
But after Xi Jinping became China’s first ruler at the end of 2012, Beijing began to rule Hong Kong with an increasingly heavy hand. The National Security Law, imposed after massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests swept through the city in 2019, has prompted some activists to leave. Most left in a much less dramatic fashion, boarding a plane for Europe or North America; others, fearing to be arrested at the airport, took to sea.
In August, weeks after the five men traveled to Taiwan, 12 other Hong Kong activists were arrested by the Chinese Coast Guard as they attempted to reach the island. Most of them had been arrested in Hong Kong and were leaving to avoid trial. They were held for months in mainland China without charge; in December, 10 of the activists received prison sentences ranging from seven months to three years, including two for organizing the escape attempt and the others for illegally crossing a border. Two other activists, both minors, were returned to Hong Kong.
Other countries have also hosted activists from Hong Kong. Canada has granted asylum to 14 people from Hong Kong since the end of December, according to a statement from the New Hong Kong Cultural Club Canada, a group of volunteers helping political refugees in the city. In October, the Hong Kong government protested Germany’s granting of asylum to a protest leader who was accused of rioting.
Great Britain offers a new visa Hong Kong residents, which could allow millions of them who were born before the 1997 transfer to become UK citizens.
Amy Qin and Amy Chang Chien contributed reporting.
