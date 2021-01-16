Protesters who fled Hong Kong arrive in US and seek asylum

Last July, five young men boarded a pleasure boat in a remote port in Hong Kong. They crossed waters patrolled by Chinese authorities and headed east, across the South China Sea.

When they approached Taiwan, they cut their engine, hoping to be rescued by the Taiwanese Coast Guard. They were lucky.

Now, after months in Taiwan, they plan to seek asylum in the United States, where they arrived at Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday.

They are part of a net of political activists who fled Hong Kong from the Chinese central government imposed a severe national security law on the city in June, quelling many forms of political dissent, including pro-democracy protests in which the five men had participated.