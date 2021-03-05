Protesters, police clash in Paraguay amid anger over pandemic response

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – Protesters clashed with police in Paraguay’s capital Asunción on Friday night as anger over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis boiled in the streets and forced the principal’s resignation responsible for the health of the country.

Security forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas at hundreds of protesters who had gathered around the Congress building, while protesters demolished security barriers, set roadblocks ablaze and threw stones at the police.

The protests erupted amid mounting outrage as coronavirus infections reached record levels and hospitals were on the verge of collapse across Paraguay.