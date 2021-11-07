Protesters of the coup in Sudan: “They cannot kill us all”

Thousands of people took to the streets to protest the October 25 military takeover

Fifteen days after Sudan’s turbulent transition to democracy was hijacked by a military coup, the streets of the capital, Khartoum, remain clogged with makeshift barricades.

In most places, bricks and burnt tires have now been removed to allow traffic to pass – as neighborhoods wait to see if tense behind-the-scenes political negotiations can unravel the coup.

But there is a widely held belief here that roadblocks, protests and the violent response from the military could erupt at any time.

“There is no other way out than dialogue and negotiation,” said Suleima Elkhalifa, who headed a transitional government unit tasked with protecting women and children from violence.

“But people are more determined now. And more politically aware. After 30 years of military dictatorship, we will not submit. Young people represent more than 50% of this country and it is clear that we do not want this government. They can’t kill us all. They can’t kill this dream, “she said.

“The military are like animals”

There appears to be broad support for Abdalla Hamdok, the transitional prime minister who was detained by the military during the coup and who is still under house arrest.

“Hamdok has proven to be a man of his word – that’s why people trust him [despite economic hardship]”Elkhalifa said.” We hope that Egypt, the Saudis and others change their mind, “she added, referring to countries widely suspected of supporting the coup.

At the private Royal Care hospital in Khartoum, victims of the post-coup military repression shared the same resolve.

Muhayed Faisal, an 18-year-old student, was shot twice in the leg during a recent protest.

Muhayed Faisal remains determined to end military rule

“I was shot with nine people. There weren’t any warning shots, they just started shooting. The army… it’s like animals. Maybe animals are better.”

He has now had three operations on his right leg. “Our cause has not changed – the military will not rule us,” he said, as a doctor stroked his foot to test if a sensation had returned.

In a nearby bed, a 54-year-old tailor, Yair Mohamed Ali Abdulla, was surrounded by relatives. He had left his store to join the protests when the coup took place. He said he was deliberately run over by soldiers in a vehicle near Khartoum International Airport.

“After that, five or six people beat me mercilessly with sticks in the back and chest. I just went [to the protest] ask for freedom, peace and justice. If the military cannot provide that, they should take off their uniforms and let those who can come take matters into their own hands, ”he said.

Yair Mohamed Ali Abdulla says he was deliberately run over by soldiers

There is speculation about the shape and fate of a possible deal between the military and the various parties and organizations involved in the transitional government that emerged from the 2019 Sudanese People’s Revolution against longtime leader Omar al-Bashir. .

But diplomatic and other sources in Khartoum declined to comment, citing the precarious nature of the negotiations, which are taking place under intense international pressure.

Coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said the military intervened to prevent civil war and promised elections in 2023.

Billions missing

One institution that was immediately shut down by the military after the coup was the Transitional Government Dismantling Committee – an organization created to seize economic assets allegedly stolen by powerful figures of the former regime.

Months before the coup, one of the committee’s top officials, Wajdi Saleh, gave the unit a tour of the BBC, showing heaps of what he said was prosecution evidence.

“These are the people who organized some of the biggest money laundering operations on the planet. We are now looking for the missing billions. The old regime is trying [to thwart the revolution] but they will never succeed, ”he said.

He was arrested during the coup and remains in detention, along with many other influential figures from the transitional government.

“It is widely believed that recent investigations by the Dismantling Committee have caused unease among senior military personnel. The committee traces a variety of cases ranging from gold smuggling to currency sales and commissions, all indicating high levels of corruption among high ranking officers, “said Mohanad Hashim, a former BBC reporter who had worked for Sudan State Television since the revolution.

The blockade of a key port has been lifted since the coup – indeed, it is widely suspected that the military staged the blockade to pile economic pressure on the transitional government.

The result has been increased food supplies and lower prices in Khartoum.

But if the putschists seem to have prepared the ground for their action with some care, they seem to have misinterpreted the “street” which seems determined to defend the revolution despite the economic difficulties that followed its wake.

