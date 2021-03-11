Protesters occupy French theaters and demand reopening

When the government announced new coronavirus measures in the fall, it banned public performances, but said theaters would reopen on December 15.

“As of December, we have absolutely no visibility on what’s going to happen,” said Salinger.

Other arts institutions, such as museums, have also asked the government for a reopening schedule. In February, the heads of dozens of the country’s major museums pleaded with the government to allow them to open their doors. “For an hour, for a day, for a week or a month, let us,” they wrote in an open letter published in Le Monde, the daily.

Shortly after, the mayor of the city of Perpignan, in the south of the country, ordered the four museums in his city to reopen in defiance of national rules, claiming that his city had “suffered enough and that its inhabitants needed this piece of blue sky”. The government sued the city and the museums closed again.

The anger of workers in the arts sector is compounded by the recent decision of the French government to move forward with an unpopular unemployment benefit reform, which is expected to take effect in July. The withdrawal of this change is one of the demands of the protesters of the theater.

On Thursday, union representatives held a video call with Bachelot and Jean Castex, French Prime Minister, where they announced 20 million euros in new support for cultural workers and young graduates. But in a subsequent telephone interview, Salinger said the measures were insufficient. “We will stay,” he added.

On Wednesday at La Colline, Kheroufi said he believed the protesters would be there for the long term. “We will stay as long as it takes,” he said. “If I leave, what should I do?” Go home? Where can we go? “