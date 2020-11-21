Protesters in Guatemala torched congressional building over spending cuts

On Twitter, the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, denounced the arson. “We cannot allow public and private property to be vandalized,” he said. said in a tweet, adding that those who commit “criminal acts” would be “punished with the full force of the law”. In an attempt to appease protesters, the president also said in a previous press release that he was looking at possible changes to the budget.

But the frustration over Mr Giammattei’s leadership has also reached the highest levels in his own cabinet.

Vice President Guillermo Castillo said in a press conference on Friday that he had “little communication with the president” and offered to step down, but only if Mr Giammattei stepped down with him. Mr. Giammattei did not respond to Mr. Castillo’s comments.

Protesters in Antigua, a town about an hour’s drive west of the capital, said they were furious at the rampant corruption that has long flourished at every level of their government. Last year, former president Jimmy Morales ousted UN-backed commission who were aggressively investigating high-profile transplant cases. The move has been widely criticized as an effort to protect officials accused of abusing public office for personal gain.

“I am upset that the country continues to go into debt and that things do not change,” said Maria Vega, a 42-year-old teacher who brought her two sons to the protest in Antigua. “We have suffered a lot in recent months and the fact that health and education are not a priority is frustrating.”