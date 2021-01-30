Protesters disrupt vaccinations at Dodger Stadium
Motorists lining up at one of the nation’s largest vaccination sites were briefly stopped Saturday afternoon as protesters descended on Dodger Stadium, authorities said.
At around 1:50 p.m. Pacific time, officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department closed the entrance to the stadium, said David Ortiz, a spokesperson for the department. The closure lasted about an hour before the entrance reopened, while vaccinations continued inside the stadium, Mr Ortiz said. Cars were temporarily banned from entering the entrance as protesters tried to get through the gates. About fifty demonstrators were present at the entrance.
All planned vaccines would be delivered, police said on Twitter on Saturday night. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department said no arrests had been made.
“The protest did not close the vaccination site,” said Chief Michel Moore said in a statement on Twitter. “All the appointments are respected.”
The police and fire departments did not say whether the protesters were affiliated with groups or what exactly they were protesting against.
Photos published on social networks, however, show people holding posters with the words “99.96% survival rate” and “End the lockdown” along with other props that appeared to denounce the existence of the pandemic and the coronavirus vaccinations . A protester held a sign at the doors stating, “Vaccine makers have no responsibility for injuries or death.”
the vaccination site at Dodger Stadium open January 15th. Since then, people wanting to get vaccinated have faced a wide range of wait times, with the site highlighting some of the logistical hurdles in getting people vaccinated in one of America’s largest cities. Over the past week, nearly 7,000 cases per day have been reported on average in Los Angeles County, according to a New York Times database. The city of Los Angeles has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, as almost 83 percent doses that the city has received have been administered.