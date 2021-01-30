Protesters disrupt vaccinations at Dodger Stadium

Motorists lining up at one of the nation’s largest vaccination sites were briefly stopped Saturday afternoon as protesters descended on Dodger Stadium, authorities said.

At around 1:50 p.m. Pacific time, officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department closed the entrance to the stadium, said David Ortiz, a spokesperson for the department. The closure lasted about an hour before the entrance reopened, while vaccinations continued inside the stadium, Mr Ortiz said. Cars were temporarily banned from entering the entrance as protesters tried to get through the gates. About fifty demonstrators were present at the entrance.

All planned vaccines would be delivered, police said on Twitter on Saturday night. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department said no arrests had been made.

“The protest did not close the vaccination site,” said Chief Michel Moore said in a statement on Twitter. “All the appointments are respected.”