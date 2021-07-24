Protest erupts at Insein prison in Myanmar amid COVID outbreak

A protest broke out in a prison in Myanmar’s commercial capital Yangon against what activists have called the worsening of the COVID-19 outbreak in the prison, which is being used to detain takeover opponents February military.

Friday’s protest was one of the first of its kind since the February 1 coup in the Southeast Asian country, where residents across the country demonstrate daily against the military regime.

Songs of protest against the military government could be heard from inside Insein prison during colonial times early Friday in videos recorded from outside the prison and posted by local residents on Facebook.

“End the dictatorship! Our cause! Demonstrate, protest! Start, start! Revolution! Must prevail! the call and answer song is gone.

The Thailand-based activist group, the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP), said the protest began in the women’s detention area and was supported by some prison staff. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

“There was a riot in the prison,” Myanmar Prison Department deputy director Chan Nyein Kyaw told state media Myawaddy. “There was a negotiation and I accepted the demands and demands of the prisoners.

The AAPP said the military entered the prison compound earlier on Friday and confiscated staff weapons.

Prison spokesman Zaw Zaw did not respond to Reuters phone calls seeking comment on the protest and the report that the military intervened. He told local media that the protest had been brought under control. Calls to military spokesman Zaw Min Tun went unanswered.

“End the deadlock”

Diplomats have called for an end to the stalemate.

“We urge the relevant authorities to resolve the situation peacefully and to respect the fundamental right to adequate health care for all those detained in this prison and others,” said a group of diplomatic missions including the Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, United States and nine European countries. EU member states said in a joint statement posted on Facebook.

Earlier this month, Myanmar released more than 2,000 inmates from the prison, including journalists and others who the military said had been charged with incitement for participating in protests.

Burmese military struggles to enforce order, growing COVID-19 epidemic added to the chaos. Myanmar recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday after reporting 286 deaths a day earlier, two records.

Doctors and funeral services have said the actual death toll is much higher as crematoriums are unable to keep pace, and the military has arrested several doctors independently treating COVID-19 patients.

“The protest is said to have started because the prisoners did not receive medical treatment, and prison staff were also not protected against COVID-19,” the AAPP statement read.

Nyan Win, senior adviser to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, died in hospital on Tuesday after being infected with COVID-19 in the prison.

UK Ambassador replaced

Separately, Myanmar has appointed a new temporary head of its embassy in London, the British Foreign Office said, replacing the former ambassador who was dismissed after breaking ranks with the military government as a result. of the coup.

The selection of the new “charge d’affaires ad interim” did not require the consent of the British government, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, which first announced the decision earlier Friday, told Reuters.

More than 900 people opposed to the military government have been killed by security forces since the coup, sparking international condemnation and sanctions, including from the UK.

“The consent of the receiving state is not required,” the spokesperson said in a statement, citing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The statement did not name the new appointee.

A spokesman for the Myanmar military-controlled government did not respond to Reuters calls for comment.

The Myanmar Accountability Project, a UK-based rights advocacy group, said the person appointed for the post in London was Htun Aung Kyaw, who served as a fighter pilot during a long career in the army.

A source familiar with the matter also said Htun Aung Kyaw was Myanmar’s new choice, but Reuters could not confirm this.

In a statement released this week, the Myanmar Accountability Project urged the UK not to recognize the military appointed representative, saying it would be “a blatant double standard and moral outrage”.

Former ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was kicked out of the London embassy in April after calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Kyaw Zwar Minn remains in the UK and has urged the UK government to refuse to recognize the envoys appointed by the military government and return them to Myanmar.

The UK has imposed sanctions on members of the Burmese military and some of its business interests following the coup, and called for the restoration of democracy.

The UK on Friday appointed a new ambassador to Myanmar, Pete Vowles, who previously held diplomatic and international development posts in Africa and Asia.