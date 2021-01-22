Protecting the mental health of families in the event of a pandemic

Credit: Unsplash / Melanie Wasser.

ABUJA, Jan. 22 (IPS) – Dealing with urban lockdowns linked to COVID-19 has been exceptionally stressful, especially for parents who have had to balance work, life, children and the elderly, providing home schooling or facilitating learning, managing infection control within the home, and more, while being disconnected from support services.

Beyond all of this, other mediators and moderators play key roles in outcomes for parents and children, including their function and adjustment – socio-demographic, exposure, negative events, personality traits, and the experience of death. among close family and friends.

It is therefore not surprising to see the results of the CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Child Health Survey 2020 on children’s health issues.

The survey is a nationwide sample of parents to assess the top health issues of U.S. children and adolescents ages 0-18. A breakdown of the results shows the top ten concerns as follows: excessive use of social media / screen time (72%); bullying / cyberbullying (62%); Internet security (62%); poor diet (59%); depression / suicide (54%); lack of physical activity (54%); stress / anxiety (54%); smoking / vaping (52%); drink or use drugs (50%); and COVID-19 (48%).

The results also show that parents’ greatest concerns about young people relate to lifestyle changes and the mental health consequences of the pandemic.

There are fewer similar studies in the Global South; a study in China showed that the impact of midlife on the emotion and behavior of children is mediated by the individual and collective stress of parents, with a stronger effect of the latter.

Parents who reported more difficulty managing midlife showed more stress, which in turn increased children’s problems. A study from Singapore explored work-family balance and social support and their links to parental stress. He found that lockouts can be detrimental to parenthood and marital harmony, especially for parents with poor work-family balance and low social support.

There are clear links between mental health indicators and child-parent conflict and closeness, with anxious parents being particularly vigilant in responding to children’s distress signals by encouraging them to express their opinions and supporting and accepting their decisions.

Previous studies have found that family structures that stand on their own through difficult times will thrive better and weather the pandemic and other similar situations.

India’s declared lockdown without warning has seen many nuclear families from cities return to their ancestral cities for economic reasons. Lack of jobs, especially in the informal sector, lack of resources to enroll children in online school, and being cut off from health services and public transport have pushed families back to homes. mixed family structures to support each other in times of uncertainty.

In Nigeria, the most serious impact of the pandemic on parenthood is the loss of livelihoods among low-income families who earn daily in the informal economy – 65% of economic activities are in the informal sector. Most of them do not have a bank account and may not have savings. The lockdown has had the greatest impact on these informal sector workers and therefore on their ability to parent effectively.

Thus, the impact of pandemics on the mental health outcomes of children and their families should be studied as a separate phenomenon. We suggest three ways to activate it:

Improve access to psychosocial support for families, parents and children during lockdowns in pandemic situations. Globally, there is a second wave of the pandemic. In the UK, the country is completely locked down. This means that families continue to face the challenges identified by the CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Survey.

Governments, civil society organizations and public health administrators must start assigning social workers to visit families and help them deal with the mental health consequences of lockdowns. Conduct outreach activities to provide emotional and mental health support to children and families in low-income communities with limited internet access.

An example in India is the Mental Health Action Trust (MHAT) in northern Kerala, which has developed a unique mental health initiative that places a strong emphasis on empowering local communities and implementing health services. mental thanks to more than a thousand volunteers who manage community service. .

Use technology to provide remote assistance to parents and children. When families are made aware of how lockdowns might affect them, they are better prepared to face these challenges. Nigeria’s leading nonprofit providing mental health support, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative, reached out to individuals via social media to help them cope with the mental health consequences of the pandemic.

They are doing this through the COVID-19 project. Services provided include mental health assessment and liaison with counselors, a monthly virtual chat cafe using WhatsApp to discuss coping skills, and providing support to keep isolation diaries. These organizations are few in the southern part of the world and should be supported by government, international donors and the private sector to expand their services.

Finally, COVID-19 has changed the workplace and it’s not business as usual. A significant amount of stress is attributed to juggling work and home life, employers should better support their employees to alleviate some of the pressure.

Companies should promote frequent check-ins and flexibility, more relaxed work schedules, incorporate breaks between intense work meetings, encourage online family reunions, time off and financial incentives, etc. Company health plans should include mental health care. Connecting families to mental health services is another great way to support parents, and therefore families.

COVID-19 is a reminder that countries must invest in preparedness for epidemics. These investments should be family-centered to ensure that parents and guardians are equipped to provide the best possible parenting.

Dr. Ifeanyi McWilliams Nsofor graduated from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. He is Senior New Voices Fellow at the Aspen Institute and Senior Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity at George Washington University. Ifeanyi is the Director of Policy and Advocacy at Nigeria Health Watch.