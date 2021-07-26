Protecting plants will protect people and the planet

Barbara wells

ROME, Jul 26 (IPS) – Consecutive droughts followed by locust infestations have pushed more than a million people in southern Madagascar to the brink of famine in recent months. In the worst famine in half a century, villagers have sold their possessions and eat grasshoppers, raw cactus fruits and wild leaves to survive.

Barbara Wells Instead of providing relief, this year’s rains were accompanied by warm temperatures that created the perfect conditions for infestations of the Fall Armyworm, which primarily destroys corn, one of the main food crops. from sub-Saharan Africa.

Drought and famine are no strangers to southern Madagascar and other parts of East Africa, but climate change leading to warmer temperatures would make this latest tragedy worse, according to The deep south, a new report from the World Bank.

Up to 40% of global food production is lost each year to pests and diseases, according to FAO estimates, while up to 811 million people suffer from hunger. Climate change is one of the many factors driving this threat, as trade and travel transport plant pests and pathogens around the world, and environmental degradation facilitates their establishment.

Crop pests and pathogens have threatened food supplies since the beginning of agriculture. The Irish potato famine in the late 1840s, caused by late blight, killed around one million people. The ancient Greeks and Romans were familiar with wheat stalk rust, which continues to destroy crops in developing countries.

Corn recent research on the impact of temperature increases in the tropics caused by climate change has documented an expansion of some crop pests and diseases to more northern and southern latitudes at an average of about 2.7 km per year.

Prevention is essential to deal with such threats, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on humanity has starkly demonstrated. Protecting plants from pests and diseases is much more cost effective than tackling generalized emergencies.

One way to protect food production is to use crop varieties that are resistant to pests and diseases, which means that conserving, sharing and using crop biodiversity to create resistant varieties is a key part of the process. global battle for food security.

CGIAR manages a network of public enterprises gene banks around the world that conserve and share crop biodiversity and facilitate its use in breeding varieties that are more resistant, climate-resilient and productive. It is essential that this exchange does not exacerbate the problem, which is why the CGIAR is working with international and national phytosanitary authorities to ensure that the material distributed is free from parasites and pathogens, following the highest standards and protocols for sharing plant genetic material. The distribution and use of this genetic material for crop improvement is essential to reducing the US $ 540 billion in losses due to plant diseases each year.

Understand the relationship between climate change and plant health is essential for conserving biodiversity and boosting food production today and for future generations. Man-made climate change is the challenge of our time. It poses a serious threat to agriculture and is already affecting food security and the incomes of small-scale farming households in the developing world.

We need to improve the tools and innovations available to farmers. Rice production is both a driver and a victim of climate change. Extreme weather events threaten the livelihoods of 144 million smallholder rice farmers. Yet traditional cultivation methods such as flooded rice paddies contribute about 10% of the world’s anthropogenic methane, a potent greenhouse gas. By taking advantage of the genetic diversity of rice and improving cultivation techniques, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve efficiency, and help farmers adapt to future climates.

We should also be aware that gender relations are important in crop management. A lack of gender perspectives has hampered the wider adoption of resistant varieties and practices such as integrated pest control. Collaboration between sociologists and agronomists to co-design inclusive innovations is essential.

Men and women often appreciate different aspects of cultures and technologies. Men may value high yielding disease resistant varieties, while women favor food security traits, such as early maturity. Incorporating women’s preferences into a new variety is a matter of gender equity and economic necessity. Women produce a significant portion of the food grown around the world. If they had the same access to productive resources as men, such as improved varieties, women could increase 20-30% yields, which would generate up to 4% increase in total agricultural production in developing countries.

Practices for growing healthy crops should also include environmental considerations. What is called a One Health Approach starts from the recognition that life is not segmented. Everything is connected. Rooted in concerns about threats from zoonotic diseases spreading from animals, especially livestock, to humans, the concept has been broadened to encompass agriculture and the environment.

This ecosystem approach combines different strategies and practices, such as reducing the use of pesticides. This helps protect pollinators, animals that eat crop pests and other beneficial organisms.

The challenge is to produce enough food to feed a growing population without increasing the negative impacts of agriculture on the environment, especially through greenhouse gas emissions and unsustainable farming practices that degrade vital resources. in soil and water and threaten biodiversity.

Behavior and policy change from farmers, consumers and governments will be just as important as technological innovation to achieve this.

The goal of Zero Hunger is impossible to achieve without the vitality of healthy plants, the source of the food we eat and the air we breathe. The quest for a future of food security, enshrined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, requires us to combine research and development with local and international cooperation so that efforts led by the CGIAR to protect plant health and increasing the benefits of agriculture reaching the communities most in need. .

Barbara H. Wells MSc, PhD is Global Director of Genetic Innovation at CGIAR and Managing Director of the International Potato Center. She has held senior management positions in the agriculture and forestry sectors for over 30 years.

