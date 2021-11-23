Protect environmental water from antimicrobial resistance

In view of this development, the UN has designated November 18-24 as Global Antimicrobial Awareness Week, to remind all of us to handle antimicrobials with more care.

Antimicrobials – which range from antibiotic and antiviral drugs to disinfectant and antiseptic chemicals – help prevent or treat infections in humans, animals and plants and have contributed immensely to health and progress around the world.

Today, however, common antibiotics, as well as first-line antimicrobials for infectious diseases such as HIV and malaria, are increasingly becoming less efficient.

The World Health Organization reports that 700,000 people die each year from drug-resistant diseases. If this threat persists unchecked, 10 million people die each year and the world will lose $ 100,000 billion by 2050.

Most disturbing, 90% of global urban growth is estimated to be in Africa and Asia, where populations are most vulnerable to drug-resistant bacteria. Increasingly, multilateral organizations and national governments are taking action to reduce the unnecessary use of antimicrobials by humans, including in our food chain.

From 2000 to 2015, human consumption of antibiotics increased by 65%, led by low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) where GDP has grown alongside the use, overuse and abuse of antibiotics.

Meanwhile, the use of antimicrobials in animal husbandry is almost three times that of human consumption and is on track to reach 200,235 tonnes in animals and 13,600 tonnes in aquaculture by 2030 as producers strive to reduce infections and increase animal growth.

Data on the use of antimicrobials in plants is limited, but the presence of resistant bacteria has been detected on 25% food of plant origin from all parts of the world, indicating that food likely contributes to greater antimicrobial resistance.

Excessive use of antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants also puts environmental health at risk. Corn environmental transmission via soil, air or water receives relatively little attention as AMR pilot.

Depending on the drug, humans and animals can excrete waste products up to 90% of antimicrobial compounds or metabolites always active, which may end up untreated in the environment.

Hazardous disposal of antimicrobials and wastewater from hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, municipal wastewater treatment plants and farms are recognized as hot spots for the introduction and evolution of more resistant strains (i.e., superbugs).

This pollution can therefore worsen human exposure to AMR through contaminated soils and water supplies that support our environment, or are used to produce food, drink, cleanse, and play.

Increase access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and increase wastewater treatment capacity are the main environmental interventions to reduce the spread of RAM.

However, current statistics paint an alarming picture of whether these efforts are sufficient to address environmental risks, as a quarter of humanity does not have access to drinking water and a little more half of the world’s wastewater is treated. The vast expanses of Africa, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Eastern Europe, which report limited treatment or do not have data on domestic and industrial wastewater flows.

At the current rate of progress, universal WASH and wastewater treatment is unlikely to be reached soon, which highlights the need to put in place additional measures now that protect environmental waters from these pathways of AMR exposure.

Environmental waters are aquatic environments that can function as both reservoirs and access routes to AMR and their protection is therefore essential to the management of RAM. Environmental waters refer to the various natural and man-made bodies of water around the world, ranging from wetlands that are home to wildlife and nourish local ecosystems, to groundwater and surface waters from which we draw resources or discharge water. worn.

It could be argued that protecting the environment from AMR is inherent in measures that reduce the use of antimicrobials upstream and improve WASH and municipal and industrial wastewater treatment strategies downstream.

But the wastewater treatment of a major contributor to environmental pollution – agriculture – tends to be overlooked, despite the fact that this industry uses the highest amount of antimicrobials, 70% of global freshwater, and releases the majority of its wastewater and untreated runoff into the environment.

The combination of low WASH coverage and inadequate treatment of domestic, industrial and agricultural wastewater puts half a billion people who depend on unimproved water polluted environmental waters at a greater risk of exposure and infection to AMR.

Protecting environmental waters is a major void in AMR’s current stewardship efforts, although water protection was recognized in 2018 as “thefirst step”To reduce the pollution of the environment by AMR.

The UN should support the monitoring, regulation and enforcement of water and land protection legislation and the development of AMR-related water quality standards – to prevent and mitigate risks AMR in the environment, as well as to deal equitably with human, animal and environmental AMR threats.

Lina taing is a water and health researcher, and Rachel Kaiser is an intern at the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), a Canadian-based think tank supported by the Government of Canada and hosted at McMaster University, Hamilton , Ontario. The Institute celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021.

