Prosecutor: Huawei’s lawyer bears the burden of proving the information shared

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – There is no evidence that a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer shared information with the FBI from the electronic devices of a senior executive at the Chinese giant. communications Huawei Technologies, said a lawyer for the Canadian Department of Justice at an extradition hearing. Thursday.

Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, who is also the daughter of the company founder, at the Vancouver airport on December 1, 2018, at the request of the United States, who want her to be extradited to face fraud charges. The arrest has infuriated Beijing, which views its case as a political move to prevent China’s rise to power.

The United States accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. He says Meng committed fraud by deceiving HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Meng’s lawyers say her extraction should be halted because officers from the Canadian Border Security Agency arrested and interrogated her without a lawyer, asked her questions that benefited U.S. authorities, seized her devices electronics and put them in special bags to avoid wiping them off and forced her to give up. access codes before official arrest.

Canadian Department of Justice attorney John Gibb-Carsley said the defense had the “burden of proving” the retired RCMP staff sergeant. Ben Chang shared Meng’s information with the FBI.

“There is no evidentiary basis for reaching such a conclusion,” he told Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes.

“The only reasonable inference to be drawn from the evidence is that Chang did not share.”

The lack of evidence places the prosecution “in the position of proving that something has not been done,” Gibb-Carsley said.

Accusing Chang of sharing evidence falls under the defense theory that the RCMP and border officials conducted a “secret criminal investigation” to assist the FBI, he said.

“The evidence points in a different direction,” Gibb -Carsley said.

Chang provided a written affidavit denying sharing information with the FBI.

Chang, who now lives in Macau, has hired a lawyer and refuses to testify. The RCMP destroyed all of Chang’s emails and texts after he retired.

Meng’s attorneys say his refusal to testify at the hearing should cast doubt on the credibility of his affidavit.

Holmes raised the issue of Chang’s refusal to testify with Gibb-Carsley.

“He was a senior police officer and. . . Usually retired police officers will testify on matters they were involved in before their retirement and that does not happen here, ”she said.

Gibb-Carsley referred to the prior testimony of RCMP information technologist Jayson Allen who searched Chang’s outgoing emails.

Allen said he could not find any email from Chang to the FBI on or after December 4. It was the day another RCMP officer opened and photographed details of Meng’s devices at the request of the FBI.

Meng, wearing a pink mask and an electronic ankle monitoring device, followed the procedure through a translator.

Meng’s attorneys will be back in court next week, claiming the United States is exceeding its jurisdictional limits in prosecuting a foreign citizen for actions that took place in Hong Kong and that Canada was misled by the United States on the strength of its case.

Shortly after Meng’s arrest, China arrested Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in apparent retaliation and charged them with espionage. Both remained in detention with limited access to visits by Canadian consular officials.

The two appeared in court behind closed doors last week. Canadian consular officials were not allowed to attend the proceedings and no verdict was announced.

Meng stays free on bail in Vancouver and lives in a mansion