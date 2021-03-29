Prosecutor: Chauvin’s knee on Floyd was ‘crushed and crushed’

Opening statements began on Monday trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for the alleged murder of George Floyd, the man whose death sparked international protests against racism and police brutality.

The prosecution and defense presented their accounts of the events of Floyd’s arrest and death on May 25, explaining how their witnesses – who number in the hundreds – will prove their theories.

The trial began with the infamous video of the arrest, which shows Floyd’s death.

Jerry Blackwell, an attorney in the Attorney General’s office, described Chauvin, who is white, as using excessive force during the arrest and preventing others from helping Floyd, who was black, while he was dying.

Blackwell showed an image of the arrest taken on a cell phone, which showed Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, “crushing and crushing him to the very breath.”

Floyd died while Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, an event filmed in a widely viewed video that became a rallying cry for protesters.

Community activist Jeanelle Austin stands alongside her sister-in-law Rachel Austin, brother Butchy Austin and son Mateo in a prayer walk near George Floyd Square on the day of opening statements for Chauvin’s trial in Minneapolis [Octavio Jones/Reuters]

Blackwell said the Minneapolis police chief would testify that Chauvin’s conduct was inconsistent with the training he received as a member of the police force.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

The former police officer has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, although Minnesota sentencing guidelines suggest he would be closer to 10.75 to 15 years.

“This case is about over 9 minutes and 29 seconds,” defense attorney Eric Nelson told jurors, referring to the length of the widely viewed video.

Nelson said Chauvin’s conduct was consistent with police training and describes the circumstances of the arrest as a high-risk undertaking for Chauvin and the three other officers at the scene: J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who will stand trial separately.

Nelson said 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the intersection where Floyd was arrested, is a “serious crime” area. As officers proceeded with the arrest, the crowd watching them became more aggressive, increasing tensions.

Floyd’s height – he was nearly two meters (6 feet 6 inches) tall and weighed 101 kg (223 pounds) – made the arrest difficult, prompting Chauvin to react.

“Use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing, ”said Nelson.

Protesters stood peacefully outside the Hennepin County government center, the site of the trial. They also remained at the intersection where Floyd died, renaming it “George Floyd Square”, although authorities intend to recapture the square.

Reverend Al Sharpton and Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, took a knee outside the government center ahead of the trial.

Reverend Al Sharpton speaks to media outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of Chauvin’s trial [Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters]

“We’re taking one knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds, and we want you to think during that time, why Chauvin hasn’t raised his knee during that time,” Sharpton told the conference.

The case is expected to last around a month, given the long list of witnesses, although it could end sooner.