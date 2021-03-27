World
Prosecution failed to prove main defendant guilty in Daniel Pearl case: Pak SC – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Supreme Court criticized the prosecution for failing to prove the guilt of British al-Qaida terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main accused in the sensational kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, according to a media report.
The Supreme Court on Friday delivered its detailed 43-page judgment, written by Judge Sardar Tariq Masood – who was part of the three-member bench.
The Dawn newspaper reported that the judges found the evidence provided during the trial to be fraught with factual and legal flaws.
The judgment explains the reasons why the Supreme Court had acquitted, on January 28, by a majority of two to one, Omar Sheikh and others and ordered the release of the main suspect as well as Fahad Nasim Ahmed, Syed Salman Saqib and Shaikh Mohammd Adil of jail immediately, if not required to be detained in connection with another case.
Pearl, 38, was the South Asian bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal. His murder took place three years after Sheikh, along with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, was freed by India in 1999 and allowed to cross into Afghanistan in exchange for nearly 150 passengers diverted. Indian airlines Flight 814.
On April 2, 2020, the High Court of Sindh (SHC) commuted the death sentence of the Sheikh convicted of kidnapping and murdering American journalist Pearl in 2002 to seven years old and acquitted three other people who were serving sentences in life in the case – nearly two decades after being convicted and jailed.
On January 28, the SC ordered the authorities to release the accused while issuing a split order. The third member of the judiciary, Judge Yahya Afridi, disagreed with the majority view and issued a dissenting note. Judge Yahya Afridi, a member of the judiciary, disagreed with the majority opinion.
According to the judgment, the majority of judges had no doubts that the prosecution had failed to bring home the guilt of the defendants / respondents and the appellant, as the evidence provided during the trial is fraught with flaws. fact and law.
“In this case, concerning every piece of evidence, doubts emerge from the mouths of witnesses, and it has been established for centuries that the benefit of the doubt automatically goes in favor of a defendant,” the verdict said.
Even if a single circumstance prudently created a reasonable doubt as to the guilt of an accused, then the accused was entitled to such an advantage, not by pardon and concession, but by right, and that advantage must be granted. to the accused by: the courts without any reservation, according to the verdict.
Thus, the CHS had rightly extended the benefit of the doubt to Fahad Nasim Ahmed, Syed Salman Saqib and Sheikh Mohammad Adil and acquitted them of all charges and also rightly extended the benefit of the doubt to Omar Sheikh regarding all charges. other charges, the judgment told me.
But the CHS wrongly convicted him under PPC Section 362 when Nasir Abbas’ testimony was full of doubts and such a dubious statement could not be trusted.
Thus, Sheikh’s conviction was not justified, according to the judgment, adding that although counsel for Pearl’s parents argued that this was a high-profile case, even in such cases the benefit of the doubt could not be extended to the prosecution.
Meanwhile, Judge Afridi, in his 52-page dissenting note, noted that in conspiracy cases direct evidence is rarely available and that a conspiracy can be established by circumstantial evidence.
Expressing his indignation at the acquittal of Sheikh and his collaborators, the White House called on Pakistan to quickly reconsider its legal options, including allowing the United States to prosecute them to seek justice for Pearl’s family.
Amid mounting pressure from the United States and the UN, the federal government has filed a petition with the Supreme Court to be allowed to join the proceedings and to seek further review and recall of the court’s judgment. January 28.
