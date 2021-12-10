Promoting Sustainability and the UN at Expo Dubai: Blog by a UN Resident Coordinator

“This exhibit is different from other exhibits in that the government of the UAE has decided to use it to express the importance of global collaboration and building a better and sustainable future. Thus, the theme directly corresponds to the mandate and main interests of the United Nations. It’s also the biggest, with almost every country in the world represented.

Conor Lennon / UN News SDG Wheel at Opportunity Pavilon, Dubai Expo 2020

Anchored in the Expo

The UN Hub is part of one of the anchor pavilions, called the Opportunity Pavilion Mission Possible, which emphasizes the importance of individual action to achieve goals Sustainable Development Goals (ODD).

There is a large UN Hub sign on the outside, so everyone knows it’s for all different parts of the organization, and we have arranged the space to bring the UN messages to the world. Expo, currently with an exhibition of photos representing people from all over the world.

It is a flexible space, allowing us to show films, organize round tables and exhibitions. The photo exhibition on display is from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which discusses the importance of understanding the challenges women face in all regions of the world, especially in crisis situations.

We have had other exhibits here, such as an SDG art exhibit to help the public understand how the goals translate in the UAE, and another to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the country and the partnership. of the United Nations with the country during these years.

Conor Lennon / UN News Al-Wasl dome, centerpiece of Dubai Expo 2020

An opportunity to connect

It is a great opportunity for the United Nations to be in this place, where you can reach so many people, in a country with a population of some 200 nationalities and a popular international tourist hub.

What I have found, in my personal engagements, as well as those of my colleagues, is that a lot of people have preconceived notions about the UN and what it does, so we want to make sure that we can promote the key messages of the Organization.

In the first seven weeks or so, I would say about 20,000 people visited the Hub. Some come for ten minutes or so, but others want to stay longer and have a more in-depth discussion of what we’re doing.

We have also had many interactions with Member States at different levels as parliamentary and government delegations come to Dubai for their own Expo engagements.

This is the first time since the pandemic that so many people from around the world have come together to discuss issues related to sustainability and building a better future. And the message I get from dignitaries and ordinary people is that they know the UN is there, they want to visit us and they want to find out what we can do, together, to create this future.