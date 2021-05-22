Promoting China’s biodiversity conference, UN officials warn world is in bad shape

As the pandemic clearly illustrates, the world must rethink its relationship with nature, reverse destructive economic practices and protect fragile ecosystems, officials said Friday ahead of a United Nations meeting on biodiversity hosted by China in October.

“The Covid-19 pandemic reminds us that humanity and nature are a community with a shared future. We must think deeply about the relationship between humanity and nature, strengthen biodiversity conservation and effectively maintain biosecurity global, “said Huang Runqiu, Chinese Minister of the Environment.

“Biodiversity is the basis of human survival and development, as well as the lifeblood and foundation of the common future for all life on Earth.”

The upcoming meeting – called “COP15: Road to Kunming, Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth” – is scheduled for the capital of Yunnan Province from October 11 to 24 after being postponed twice due to the virus. In its latest version, the meeting will be a hybrid gathering of virtual and in-person participation.

Kunming will be the latest in a series of meetings bringing together nearly 200 countries that signed a key United Nations convention on biodiversity in the early 1990s. In UN-speak, COP15 refers to the 15th meeting of these countries, known as the Conference of the Parties.

Many of the approximately 175 Zoom attendees attending Friday’s preparation event, including many UN Ambassadors, spoke eloquently about the need for action, common goals and the importance of consensus. while praising their own country’s progress in favor of the environment.

“We must protect nature and the ecological environment as we protect our eyes,” said Zhang Jun, permanent representative of China to the United Nations. “Green mountains are mountains of gold.”

Their own country’s shortcomings have been overlooked by most – China and the United States are among the biggest culprits, by far the two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases on the planet.

And while some 196 countries have ratified the biodiversity treaty that emerged from the 1992 “Earth Summit” in Rio de Janeiro, the United States has yet to do so – despite the measures taken by the new Biden administration to make the environment a key priority.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has presented a stark assessment of the international community’s glacial efforts over decades to address the environmental problems that threaten Earth.

“Let me be blunt. Humanity is waging a war against nature,” he said. “And the pressures are mounting. We have not achieved any of our agreed international biodiversity targets.”

Guterres and other officials painted a grim picture of the damage humans inflict: a million endangered species; coral and wetlands are disappearing; the oceans are overexploited and suffocated by plastic; and economic subsidies that effectively destroy air, land and water resources.

“We will all be the losers if we do not achieve peace with the planet,” he added.

Chinese officials – who have recently seen its global popularity decline in US, European and Asian investigations into its trade policies, island building in the South China Sea, and human rights abuses – have sought to improve its reputation.

Beijing has taken steps to tackle air and water pollution, protect endangered species, and help poorer countries meet the goals of its Belt and Road initiative, they said. . These include the use of artificial intelligence, big data, 5G telecommunications and cloud computing, said Guo Huadong, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

China has also engaged in a bit of soft-power branding involving its favorite drink on Friday, which is International Tea Day. Officials cited China’s role in discovering the wild plant, pioneering more sustainable cultivation and bringing pleasure to the world.

“Tea is a vivid example of the close connection between biodiversity and human life,” said Huang.

But tea also epitomizes some of the global challenges and gaps in efforts to save the planet, noted Irene Hoffman, head of a genetic resources committee at the Food and Agriculture Association of the United Nations.

The global tea industry is too dependent on a few varieties of plants, which contributes to a lack of genetic diversity that depletes the soil and prevents the development of useful microbes, she said.

“There is an urgent need to intensify conservation efforts,” she added.

