Problems are hampering the adoption by El Salvador of Bitcoin as the official currency.

El Salvador faced a difficult transition in its adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday as the country adapted to new technology that will allow payment using cryptocurrency.

The country is the first to use Bitcoin as the official currency. Officials have struggled to iron out problems with the new system, including with the country’s digital wallet, called Chivo, which is slang for “cool.”

President Nayib Bukele tweeted on Tuesday morning that the national digital wallet would be available for Salvadorans in the United States and almost everywhere in the world. But for a time it was not accessible to anyone, and the country slowed its deployment.

Mr. Bukele also announced on Twitter that the servers were temporarily taken offline as Chivo increased capacity and recognized download issues. “We prefer to fix it before reconnecting it,” he said.