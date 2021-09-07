Problems are hampering the adoption by El Salvador of Bitcoin as the official currency.
El Salvador faced a difficult transition in its adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday as the country adapted to new technology that will allow payment using cryptocurrency.
The country is the first to use Bitcoin as the official currency. Officials have struggled to iron out problems with the new system, including with the country’s digital wallet, called Chivo, which is slang for “cool.”
President Nayib Bukele tweeted on Tuesday morning that the national digital wallet would be available for Salvadorans in the United States and almost everywhere in the world. But for a time it was not accessible to anyone, and the country slowed its deployment.
Mr. Bukele also announced on Twitter that the servers were temporarily taken offline as Chivo increased capacity and recognized download issues. “We prefer to fix it before reconnecting it,” he said.
Experts raised concerns in June about the hasty adoption of the new currency and the rapid execution of new technologies nationwide.
This bold move, widely celebrated by the international Bitcoin community, has met with more skepticism in the country and in the mainstream financial world, fearing that it will bring unnecessary instability and risk to the country’s fragile economy. from Central America.
Mr. Bukele, a tech-savvy millennial, introduced the adoption of digital currency as a way to bring in more Salvadorans, around 70 percent who do not have a bank account, in the formal economy. Using cryptocurrency would make it possible to get remittances from abroad faster and cheaper, he argued, and could free the indebted nation from the grip of the traditional global financial system.
Making Bitcoin legal tender – alongside the US dollar, which the country has relied on since 2001 – is also part of Mr Bukele’s charm offensive towards crypto entrepreneurs, who often appear to be his primary audience. But the technical issues only underscore the practical concerns of even the most passionate crypto enthusiasts. The project also sheds light on philosophical questions about the national adoption of a currency designed to thwart total government control over money.
Some fear that the Salvadoran project’s problems will hamper wider adoption, but Bitcoin’s most vocal supporters are trying to generate excitement by supporting the effort.
Michael Saylor, CEO of software intelligence firm MicroStrategy, which owns billions in Bitcoin, encouraged enthusiasts on Monday to buy $ 30 of cryptocurrency in solidarity with Salvadorans, who were promised this amount to download the national digital wallet.
Spurred in part by Mr. Bukele’s announcement that El Salvador had bought 200 Bitcoins and would buy more, the price of Bitcoin rose over the weekend, breaking $ 52,000 before falling to around $ 50,000 Tuesday morning.