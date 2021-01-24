Pro-Navalny protest photos: wave of anger rolls through Russia

MOSCOW – Russians mobilized to support imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny Saturday in more than 100 cities, the biggest demonstrations in the country since at least 2017.

It was a wave of anger that crossed the country’s 11 time zones, starting with the port cities in the Pacific and moving through the streets of Siberia. The biggest protests, which drew more than 10,000 people, took place in the capital Moscow, where riot police in camouflage uniforms, bulletproof vests and shiny black helmets wielded batons in an attempt to eliminate the crowd.

More than 3,000 people have been detained across the country, an activist group said. Many of those who joined the protests, which were not permitted, did not seem disheartened by the threat of jail time as they chanted slogans against President Vladimir V. Putin.

But the protests seemed unlikely to cause the Kremlin to change course. State news media condemned them as a “wave of aggression” and law enforcement officials vowed to prosecute anyone who attacked police.