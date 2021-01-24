Pro-Navalny protest photos: wave of anger rolls through Russia
MOSCOW – Russians mobilized to support imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny Saturday in more than 100 cities, the biggest demonstrations in the country since at least 2017.
It was a wave of anger that crossed the country’s 11 time zones, starting with the port cities in the Pacific and moving through the streets of Siberia. The biggest protests, which drew more than 10,000 people, took place in the capital Moscow, where riot police in camouflage uniforms, bulletproof vests and shiny black helmets wielded batons in an attempt to eliminate the crowd.
More than 3,000 people have been detained across the country, an activist group said. Many of those who joined the protests, which were not permitted, did not seem disheartened by the threat of jail time as they chanted slogans against President Vladimir V. Putin.
But the protests seemed unlikely to cause the Kremlin to change course. State news media condemned them as a “wave of aggression” and law enforcement officials vowed to prosecute anyone who attacked police.
The question is whether more protests will follow – and whether more Russians, frustrated with stagnant income and official corruption after two decades of Mr Putin’s rule – will join Mr Navalny’s movement. On Saturday evening, his supporters had already pledged to organize other rallies next weekend.
“If Putin thinks the scariest things are behind him, he is very cruelly and naively mistaken,” said Leonid Volkov, one of Navalny’s main collaborators.
Above, riot police detaining a man in Pushkin Square in central Moscow. The protesters seemed more brazen than in years past. Below, protesters holding banners that read: “Don’t be afraid. Do not be silent ”and“ One for all and all for one ”under a statue of Alexander Pushkin, Russia’s most famous poet.
Riot police repeatedly charged the crowd with batons. In Moscow alone, more than 1,200 people have been arrested, according to militant group OVD-Info, which counts the arrests.
Some people sought refuge in nearby cafes, shops and metro stations. The police arrested some people while letting most go, apparently in an arbitrary manner.
However, some of the protesters did not hesitate to confront the police. When officers charged, some people fired back, sometimes throwing things.
The call for protest has gone viral on social media, particularly on TikTok, a short video app popular with children and teens. But the protesters represented a cross section of generations.
Authorities shut down most mobile internet connections around the protests, but footage of detentions and clashes between protesters and police was still widely circulated.
As has been the case in previous protests, the state’s show of force has been overwhelming. Polls show Mr Putin’s approval ratings are dropping and the Kremlin appears to be taking no chances.
