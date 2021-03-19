Pro-Europe, anti-populist youth party makes surprising gains in Dutch election

But he was concerned about the rise of populism and far-right parties, he said, and “in 2018 I read a item about Volt, decided to join me and quit my job a few months later to really try to get the party started.

In the Dutch elections, Volt racked up many votes in several Dutch student cities like Delft and Leiden, fueled in part by a social media campaign and a large network of volunteers.

Another pro-European party, the D66, won four more seats this week, making it the second largest party in parliament. Its leader, Sigrid Kaag, is a former United Nations special envoy to Syria and the outgoing minister of trade and foreign affairs development.

Because no party in the Dutch parliament holds a majority, analysts said the peculiarities of coalition building could bring Volt into the ruling bloc with Mr Rutte and Ms Kaag.

Whatever the outcome of this horse trade, analysts believe Volt’s future is bright in the Netherlands.

“They could be big here and double their seats if they manage to go even harder on the climate,” said Felix Rotterberg, a campaign strategist long affiliated with the Social Democratic PvdA party. “Volt is young, and there will only be more in the future.”

The party is on a winning streak in other parts of Europe, although nothing else is as glamorous as its victories in the Netherlands. Volt now has more than 30 elected representatives across Europe, mainly in municipalities in Germany and Italy. But he also won his first seat in the European Parliament, in the person of 33-year-old Damian Boeselager.