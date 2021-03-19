Pro-Europe, anti-populist youth party makes surprising gains in Dutch election
The emergence of Volt, an anti-populist and pro-European party made up of students and young professionals who took three seats in the Dutch parliament – the first national electoral success in five years of existence.
Volt wasn’t the only foreign group to win a seat or two in the election. A politician arrived at Parliament behind the wheel a tractor with flashing lights to claim his newly won seat for a farmers party. Sylvana simons, a former TV presenter, won a seat for “Bij1”, an anti-capitalist party. A new, far-right anti-immigrant party won four seats.
Over the past two decades, however, populists and far-right parties who played the insurgent role in Dutch politics, promoting anti-immigrant, anti-establishment and anti-European policies. While never a serious threat to seize power, in 2016 representatives of these parties launched and won a referendum in the Netherlands on an EU trade treaty with Ukraine, temporarily terminating the agreement.
This makes this week’s victory for newcomer Volt all the more remarkable. The party is decidedly pro-European, which most mainstream parties thought was a complete turning point for voters.
“Most of my generation grew up paying in euros and never having to think about crossing borders,” said Laurens Dassen, 35, the Dutch leader of the party. “For us, Europe is a fact of life.”
Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose center-right Party for Freedom and Democracy comfortably won the most seats for the fourth time since 2010, has had a strained relationship with Europe. Last year, for example, he shocked countries in southern Europe by refusing to discuss financial support during the pandemic and bringing a biography of Chopin to meetings because he didn’t plan to speak anyway. .
Volt’s success in the Netherlands is all the more remarkable as it is not even a Dutch party but an offshoot of a European movement, with 9,000 members scattered across Europe, and a few more in Switzerland. and in Albania. The main party was created in 2016 by Andrea Venzon, 29, Italian living in London, is present in each of the 27 Member States of the European Union.
Mr. Dassen, who grew up in Knegsel, a village near Eindhoven, played in the local youth orchestra and, after studying business administration, went to work at ABN Amro bank to check the operations of money laundering.
But he was concerned about the rise of populism and far-right parties, he said, and “in 2018 I read a item about Volt, decided to join me and quit my job a few months later to really try to get the party started.
In the Dutch elections, Volt racked up many votes in several Dutch student cities like Delft and Leiden, fueled in part by a social media campaign and a large network of volunteers.
Another pro-European party, the D66, won four more seats this week, making it the second largest party in parliament. Its leader, Sigrid Kaag, is a former United Nations special envoy to Syria and the outgoing minister of trade and foreign affairs development.
Because no party in the Dutch parliament holds a majority, analysts said the peculiarities of coalition building could bring Volt into the ruling bloc with Mr Rutte and Ms Kaag.
Whatever the outcome of this horse trade, analysts believe Volt’s future is bright in the Netherlands.
“They could be big here and double their seats if they manage to go even harder on the climate,” said Felix Rotterberg, a campaign strategist long affiliated with the Social Democratic PvdA party. “Volt is young, and there will only be more in the future.”
The party is on a winning streak in other parts of Europe, although nothing else is as glamorous as its victories in the Netherlands. Volt now has more than 30 elected representatives across Europe, mainly in municipalities in Germany and Italy. But he also won his first seat in the European Parliament, in the person of 33-year-old Damian Boeselager.
In the coming months, Volt will field candidates in national elections in Bulgaria and Germany, in a regional vote in Spain and in local elections in Italy. Following Brexit this year, its British members are starting a rejoin European campaign.
Its leaders emphasize the pan-European character of Volt, which they say sets it apart from any other party in Europe.
“Each of our members has direct voting rights at European level, they are able to choose our board of directors and directly influence our policies,” said Valerie Sternberg, 30, the Germany-based party. co-chairman. “No matter where you live in Europe, even in Great Britain. ”
The party does not have a youth organization. “Most of us are young ourselves,” she said.
Ms Sternberg said she cried “tears of joy” when she learned of the success of Volt’s Dutch chapter, and said the party is now looking to Germany, which is holding national elections for the autumn.
“Our weak point is in rural areas all over Europe, we have to get our message across there, now the populists are winning,” she said. “We hope Covid shows people that isolation makes us weak and cooperation makes us stronger.”