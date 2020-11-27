World
Pro-democracy Thai protesters warn of possible coup – Times of India
BANGKOK: Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand, undeterred by arrest warrants and the possibility of violent attacks, staged another rally on Friday, mocking their detractors and warning of the possibility of a coup ‘Military state.
The potential for violence was illustrated after their last rally on Wednesday, when, within hours of the end, two men were reportedly seriously injured by gunshot wounds. While the incident remains murky and its connection to the rally unclear, it was a reminder that student protesters are vulnerable, not least because of the passions they inspire in some of their opponents.
The main demands of the protest movement are that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government resign, that the constitution be amended to be more democratic and that the monarchy be reformed to make it more accountable.
Their claim to the monarchy is the most controversial and won them the most enemies. The royal institution by law and the tradition is virtually untouchable and considered by many to be the foundation of national identity. The military has declared that the defense of the monarchy is one of its main functions.
Leaders of the protest believe King Maha Vajiralongkorn holds more power than is appropriate under a constitutional monarchy, and have made it the centerpiece of their campaign in recent weeks. While any criticism of the monarchy has been taboo, the speeches at the rallies – as well as the signs and chants – include caustic words about the king and the palace.
In response, Thai authorities stepped up their legal battle against protest leaders last week, accusing 12 of them of violating a harsh law against defamation of the monarchy. The lese majesté law carries a sentence of three to 15 years in prison, but it has not been used for three years.
Historically, the defense of the monarchy has been abused for political reasons. It also sparked violence, notably in 1976, when it led to the massacre of dozens of students during a university demonstration against the return from exile of an ousted military dictator. This event was the trigger for a coup, and since then Thailand has experienced successful coups in 1977, 1991, 2006 and 2014.
There are fears that if the government feels it cannot control the protests, which show little sign of abating, it may impose martial law or be ousted by the military in a coup.
On Friday evening, some speakers urged the crowd to take action to resist any coup that may be launched.
Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jadnok urged both symbolic and real resistance in case the military attempts a takeover. “If a coup is staged, please tie a white ribbon in front of your house. If they remove it, we will only renew one,” he said.
He said people should ditch their cars on the road as well, saying “a coup cannot be carried out again as long as we go out and seize every intersection across the country.”
Resisting any attempted coup was the nominal theme of the rally, which kicked off in a festival atmosphere that marked many protest events. Oversized inflatable yellow rubber ducks that became icons of the movement after being used as shields against police water cannons were joined by balloons in the image of silver aliens. The balloons are on display to mock accusations that foreigners – “foreigners” – are funding and leading the protest movement.
Earlier Friday, in another sign that the government was stepping up its crackdown, a TV commentator covering the protests said he had been summoned by police to face a charge of violating an emergency decree banning rallies that were temporarily in effect in October. . The decree was ignored by protesters, with few attempts to enforce it.
Poor Klampaiboon works with Voice TV, a digital and internet TV channel sympathetic to the protest movement. He broadcast all large gatherings live, and the government sought to shut him down, but a court told him he made the wrong attempt to do so.
Sirote said he was being bullied.
“I don’t know what I did wrong. I am not a protester. I went to the demonstration as a journalist. In my life, I have never done anything illegal,” a- he said on his TV show.
