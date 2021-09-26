World
Prize: US condemns Taliban for amputation and execution of criminals – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price strongly reacted to the recent Taliban statement on the implementation of the Sharia laws, which includes amputation and execution of criminals.
Price said the laws are a gross violation of human rights and that they are working with the international community to ensure human rights in Afghanistan, the Khaama Press news agency reported.
“We are not only watching the Taliban’s declaration but also their actions in Afghanistan,” Price said.
The reaction comes after Mullah Noorudin Torabi, head of Afghan prisons, said they would enforce laws from the late 1990s that include amputation and execution, the Khaama Press news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Price said the United States stood by Afghan journalists, civilian activists, women, children, human rights defenders and people with disabilities and called on the Taliban to guarantee their rights.
In a recent move, the Taliban hang four dead kidnappers after they were killed in an armed clash in western Herat province. The Taliban did it to be a lesson for others, the Khaama Press news agency reported.
