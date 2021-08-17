SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 17 (IPS) – Decades of public health cuts have quietly taken a heavy human toll, now even more pronounced with the pandemic. Austerity programs, by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, have forced countries to cut public spending, including health care.

“The government is the problem”

“The COVID crisis in India: A deadly example of government failure“”, “Government failures still hamper the response to Covid-19 ”. Headlines like this have become commonplace as the pandemic rages on, with no sign of an end soon. Their godfathers and godmothers deserve to be recognized.

Anise Chowdhury

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said: “no government can do anything … People look at themselves first… There is no society… the quality of our lives will depend on how much each of us is ready to take responsibility and each of us is ready to turn around and help by his own efforts those who are unhappy ”.

US President Ronald Reagan said, “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem”. Inspired by them, the capacities of government and public sectors have been decimated over the past decades, ostensibly to unleash entrepreneurship and progress.

Four decades of funding, delegitimizing and demoralizing governments and their staff since Thatcher and Reagan have taken their toll. Not surprisingly, most governments have not responded more adequately to the pandemic.

To justify cuts in social spending, politicians of various stripes around the world are repeating mantras that government is too big and too bad like parrots. US President “New Democrat” Bill Clinton proudly declared the “the era of great government is over”.

Worst neoliberal reforms

This “small government policy” legitimized the privatization of public goods and services. The authorities have stumbled upon each other to privatize potentially lucrative public sector functions and activities, while cutting taxes and spending.

COVID-19 a revealed the nature and purpose neoliberal health spending reforms. The new policies have included the privatization and contracting out of public services. Social spending has not only been reduced, but also used to pay private providers.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

The health system failures highlighted by the pandemic have been long in the making. Four decades of neoliberal policies – including the commodification or commodification of health care – have dramatically increased private procurement.

Provision of private health care in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) took off in the 90s. It accelerated after the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 with more hedge funds and other investments in hospitals and paramedical services.

Such a supply now represents most health services in many LMICs, aimed mainly at medical tourists and patients with means. Thus, profit considerations and financial markets have reshaped the national health systems of LMICs.

Unhealthy reforms

Increasingly privatized and outsourced, public health systems in developing countries have been underfunded, undermined and understaffed. fracture health systems, with poor governance and regulation, have become even less able to answer well to new challenges.

Such changes have been fostered by new aid-financed financial arrangements, such as public-private partnerships, as advocated by the World Bank. The pandemic revealed that the results were grossly insufficient, inappropriate and vulnerable.

Profitable private services remain parallel and separate from the public system. The reforms have not only undermined public health systems, but also weakened the capacity of governments to face. Even in rich countries around 40% of health spending is now spent on private services.

Or neither privatization nor commodification has improved the quality of care, the equity and the efficiency of public services. Thus, deregulation, privatization and liberalization have restricted access to health care, increasing morbidity and mortality.

Meanwhile, donors have diverted aid from governments to non-governmental organizations (NGOs), especially “international” organizations. But quilts from foreign NGOs are not a substitute for integrated national public health systems.

Austerity kills

Analyzes of economic shocks around the world, from the Great Depression of the 1930s to the Great Recession of 2008-2009, show budgetary austerity kills. In England since 2010, austerity is linked to 120,000 additional deaths and more than 30,000 suicide attempts.

Despite drop in alcohol abuse and smoking, and without counting the flu and other epidemic deaths, 100 ‘premature deaths‘daily were expected in the UK, even before the pandemic. Social security cuts were also devastating.

Despite growing patient demand and rising healthcare costs, during the period 2010-2020, the UK’s National Health Service suffered the “”greatest sustained fall in… expenditure as a percentage of GDP in any period ”since its inception after WWII.

Earlier, GreeceThe 2010 austerity plan called for a 40% cut to its national health budget. Child mortality has risen by 40% after some 35,000 doctors, nurses and other health workers lost their jobs.

As Greeks avoided routine primary health care due to long waits and rising drug costs, hospital admissions skyrocketed. Meanwhile, cuts to the mosquito eradication program have led to a resurgence of malaria.

Austerity has also worsened Ebola in west Africa. By reducing public health spending from 1990, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone further weakened their already poor health systems, compromising their ability to cope with emergencies. Thus, the year preceding the Ebola epidemic, Guinea spent more on debt repayment than on public health.

Meanwhile, austerity-induced budget cuts to the World Health Organization (WHO) by the US, UK and European governments have significantly delayed responses to the Ebola outbreak, aggravate it. Funding shortages have also set back the necessary efforts of WHO to respond to future global health crises.

Government is not the main problem

The health threats posed by the pandemic have not been well taken into account by the reforms of the last decades. Some were made worse, with PRFI particularly affected by COVID-19. Unsurprisingly, trust and confidence in governments all over to have soaked.

In fact, public health investments before the pandemic were projected bring three times the economic growth. Thus, such spending would not only have saved lives, but would also have accelerated economic expansion.

With COVID-19 endemic and most of the containment and fiscal capacities of governments in the Global South being limited, the pandemic will drag on, further delaying progress and exacerbating inequalities.

Meanwhile, Thatcher and Reagan still haunt us until the world exorcises their ghosts forever.

