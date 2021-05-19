This is The Royal Tea, BuzzFeed News Newsletter where you can get royal family news and analysis, served piping hot. Register now here .

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.

Beatrice, 32, married Mapelli Mozzi, 37, on July 17, 2020, in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints on the grounds of the Royal Box at Windsor Castle.

The couple were originally program to marry in the Royal Chapel of St. James’s Palace on May 29 last year, but were forced to cancel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their July wedding was held under UK government COVID-19 regulations and was attended by a small group of family and friends, including the bride’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip .