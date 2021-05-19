Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child
Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday.
“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.
Beatrice, 32, married Mapelli Mozzi, 37, on July 17, 2020, in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints on the grounds of the Royal Box at Windsor Castle.
The couple were originally program to marry in the Royal Chapel of St. James’s Palace on May 29 last year, but were forced to cancel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Their July wedding was held under UK government COVID-19 regulations and was attended by a small group of family and friends, including the bride’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip .
Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Queen’s son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York (aka Sarah Ferguson or “Fergie”).
Beatrice, currently the 10th in a row on the British throne, has a full-time job as a vice-president partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, publisher of artificial intelligence software.
Mapelli Mozzi, nicknamed “Edo”, is a millionaire real estate developer. It is also technically a royal himself as he is a Italian count, member of the fallen Italian royal family, the House of Savoy.
He has a child with his former partner, the American architect Dara Huang, a son named Christopher, nicknamed “Wolfie”, born in 2016.
The child of Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi should be born “in the fall of this year”, according to the Palace press release. The child will be the 11th in the line to the throne.
Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank recently welcomed their own child: a boy named August Philip Hawke.